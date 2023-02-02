Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

The quantitative strategists at Scotiabank described the big switch in factor performance during January while raising some questions about the energy sector,

“Top ranked Growth, Momentum, and Quality names lagged by a significant margin to their bottom ranked counterparts in January .. Top Value names were the only one managing a beat vs. Bottom Value, as their focus on Financials/Miners/Real Estate in Canada and Financials/Discretionary/Materials in the US allowed them to offset Energy weakness. Nevertheless, bottom ranked Value also surged, highlighting the broadness of the quant junk rally. In our view, poor sentiment and crowded defensive positioning at the end of the last year can help to explain the scale of the reversal. Still, we typically see poor follow through in the subsequent months … Energy Rankings — Early Warning Signs as Revisions Turn Negative (pages 6 to 9). Our Top 30/50 lists have sported a large OW Energy since 2021. Weakening Momentum indicators and negative earnings revisions (a first in more than two years) could see a more selective Energy trade by next month”

Scotia made two changes to their top 30 list of domestic stocks – adding Stelco Holdings Inc. and Uni-Select Inc. at the expense of Aritzia Inc. and Nutrien Ltd. This leaves Advantage Energy, Enerplus, Tourmaline Oil, Crescent Point Energy, Birchcliff Energy, MEG Energy, Whitecap Resources, Teck Resources, Torex Gold Resources, IAMGOLD, Stella Jones, Winpak, Finning, Mullen Group, TFI Russell Metals, Exchange Income, Boyd Group Services, Dollarama, Alimentation Couche-Tard, Loblaw, George Weston, Empire, Element Fleet Management, Fairfax Financial Holdings, Intact Financial, Celestica and Capital Power.

“Scotiabank top 30 picks” – (table) Twitter

See also: “Why safe sectors have turned risky” – Barlow, Inside the Market

***

BofA Securities turned its attention north again with Canada: top 5 macro questions for 2023 ,

“Will Canada have a recession in 2023? Most likely, although a mild one. The business cycle in Canada is highly correlated with the US one, and we expect a mild recession in the U.S.. Lower external demand for Canadian products will decelerate the Canadian economy. High interest rates in Canada are also contributing to the slow down with residential investment and consumption of durable goods already decelerating … Will Canada have a housing crisis in 2023? Unlikely, but the sector has already decelerated significantly. Higher interest rates are weighing on household spending, particularly in durable goods … Will inflation remain a problem in 2023? Yes, but less of a problem than in 2022 … Will the BoC cut rates in 2023? Unlikely, cuts are probably a 2024 story … Will USD/CAD eventually fall in 2023? Yes, we maintain our downtrend USD/CAD forecast for the year despite the BoC rate hike pause”

“Will Canada have a housing crisis in 2023? (BofA)” – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

BMO chief economist Doug Porter believes 2.0-per-cent inflation remains a reasonable target for the Bank of Canada,

“Given that headline inflation is still north of 6 per cent in both the U.S. and Canada, the 2-per-cent target seems very far away indeed. In fact, a common question we field is whether the 2% target is even a realistic or an appropriate goal… we can say that ‘yes, 2 per cent is indeed still realistic.’ As some proof, let’s look at trends since the end of 1991, the year the BoC first began to target inflation. Lo and behold, it just so happens that Canadian headline inflation has averaged…wait for it … 2.0 per cent on the button over that 31-year period. (It was actually running at 1.8% in the inflationtargeting era, prior to the wildness of the past three years.) So, yes, 2 per cent is certainly realistic again. PS: The steep drop in inflation around the 1991/92 had little to do with targeting—it reflects the boost from the GST falling out of the calculation in 1992.”

“2.0 inflation remains viable target (BMO)” –(research excerpt) Twitter

***

Diversion: “Montreal’s No. 1 restaurant on Tripadvisor didn’t really exist” – CBC

Tweet of the Day: