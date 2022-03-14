Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

RBC analyst Darko Mihelic noted that domestic bank stocks are trading at above-average valuation levels,

“The large Canadian banks had strong Q1/22 results as core EPS increased 11% quarter-over-quarter and 17% year-over-year on average. Capital Markets results were strong with revenues up ~25% QoQ and ~9% YoY mainly due to strong trading results. For the large Canadian banks under our coverage, we forecast core EPS to increase ~8% in 2022 on average (compared to ~52% in 2021), driven by good pre-tax pre-provision earnings growth of ~9%. In 2023, we forecast continued good core EPS growth of ~9%... Valuations have increased as of late and are currently above long-term averages. The Canadian bank index’s total return was 4.2% YTD on average, above 2.1% for the TSX Index and -8.1% for the U.S. bank index. The Canadian bank index is trading at 1.89x on a P/B basis, above the 10-year average of 1.76x. On a forward P/E basis, the Canadian bank index is trading at 11.6x, moderately above the 10-year average of 11.0x’.

The stocks are only mildly above longer-term averages, but I was a little bit surprised anyway – it seemed like the banks were underperforming by for an extended period.

***

Goldman Sachs chief U.S equity strategist David Kostin cut his price and earnings targets for the S&P 500,

“Lower earnings, lower price: Our revised year-end 2022 S&P 500 target of 4700 represents 10% upside from today. Our previous target was 4900. A surge in commodity prices and a weaker outlook for US and global economic growth lead us to lower our EPS estimates. Our new 2022 EPS estimate of $221 reflects 5% year/year growth compared with our prior estimate of 8% growth to $226. Our forecast 2023 earnings growth rate remains unchanged at 6% but the EPS level is trimmed to $233 (from $240). A 12% upward revision to Energy sector EPS partially offsets headwinds to profits in other sectors from decelerating consumer spending and increased input cost pressures. Excluding Energy, we expect S&P 500 EPS will grow by just 2% in 2022 vs. 6% for consensus.”

***

BofA Securities conference for agriculture experts ended with an “ominous” message, according to the firm’s head of global research Candace Browning.

“Perhaps the most “ominous” message from our fertilizer panel at our Global Agriculture & Materials conference was the potential impact of the conflict in Eastern Europe on global crop production. Russia and Ukraine are critically important to global crop supply, representing 29%, 19%, and 13% of global wheat, corn, and vegetable oil trade, respectively. As for fertilizer, Russia alone makes up 20% of the global potash market – a key component for fertilizer, with Belarus making up another 18%. Thus global crop prices are expected to remain elevated, supporting farmer economics in some regions and extending the agriculture cycle, but potentially leading to a significant supply shortage. Combining higher prices with less supply, US Chemicals analyst Steve Byrne raises his price objectives on Buy-rated fertilizer stocks – CF, NTR and MOS; while Alex Jones, covering European Chemicals, upgrades K+S to a Buy. Countries in LatAm could benefit too given many export food and energy and in a much broader note assessing regional impact from the conflict, the team raises LatAm GDP growth modestly. "

Report on Business: Russia’s war on Ukraine sets the stage for worst food crisis in decades

***

