Credit Suisse strategist Patrick Palfrey made a number of changes to his U.S. stock list of “Best Ideas for an Accelerating Economy,” dropping Sunrun Inc., MGM Resorts International and Block Inc., formerly Square Inc..

He added General Electric Co., Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp., KLA Corp., Healthcare Trust America Inc. and Medical Properties Trust Inc..

Stocks most likely of interest to Canadian investors in the resulting 60 companies include Alcoa, United States Steel, Cleveland Cliffs, Nucor, Flowserve, MasTec, Parker Hannifin, Carnival, U.S. Foods Holding, Bunge, Estee Lauder, Citigroup, Applied Materials, Lam Research, Alphabet, Meta Platforms, Walt Disney, American Tower and SBA Communications.

BofA analyst Ebrahim H. Poonawala identified five themes for Canadian bank stocks while stating his rationale for Toronto-Dominion Bank as top pick,

“Five themes to watch in 2022. 1) Pick-up in customer activity from a return to normal given the on-and-off lockdowns that weighed on customer activity last year … 2) Rising interest rates that should serve as a tailwind for lending margins but are also likely to lead to questions around the potential risk to the housing market. 3) Housing market outlook - the largest piece of the loan book for the banks. … A strong job market and strong immigration trends (add ~1% to annual population growth) should underpin healthy demand. 4) Capital allocation given the excess capital piled-up during the pandemic. 5) Policy outlook. We are watching the proposed bank tax, the recovery fund and regulatory statements around climate risk … We believe TD offers the most compelling risk/reward in the group: 1) above average EPS sensitivity to higher interest rates (Canada and US) boosted by its exposure to Schwab (owns 13%); 2) below average exposure to moderating capital markets revenues (a market share opportunity for TD); 3) significant capital flexibility with excess capital of approx. $20bn or 11% of market-cap. A correction in asset prices could lead to a conducive environment (better pricing) for M&A; 4) pick-up in higher yielding credit card balances that should boost margins/ROE”

Wells Fargo strategist Christopher Harvey provided an insightful recap of the U.S. earnings season where “overall, investors continue to “sell the news”,

“LC [large cap] EBIT margin growers are +116bps, with Beats +180bps and Misses -241bps; LC with decreasing margins are -117bps, with Beats -49bps and Misses -372bps. Takeaway: We are getting late in the cycle. The market is becoming more selective. The tide will no longer lift all boats and the market will become less and less forgiving in our view. Going forward, we feel investors will need to cut loses quickly and to focus on margins rather than the top or bottom line … Revisions Up but Reaction Down. QTD the S&P500′s 2022 EPS estimate has been revised up 1% yet the market has slumped 6%. A year ago the S&P500′s EPS revision was+5% and the market’s return was +2%. While we are happy to see EPS numbers move higher, QTD revisions and guidance have been underwhelming investors.”

BofA Securities’ extraordinarily bearish chief investment strategist Michael Hartnett published his weekly review of asset performance and investment flows,

“Jan = biggest monthly loss in BB HY [high yield] bonds (-3.3%) outside of WorldCom, 9/11, GFC, COVID shocks … Sinister price action in corporate bonds coincided with big outflows/volume (Chart 6)…not the case in stocks year-to-date; note weeks of HY outflows and big stock inflows (>$20bn) have in past signaled big tops in equities … “Fin de Siècle”: historic week as rates shock goes global, tech wreck threatens systemic damage, recession scare goes mainstream … Overvaluation: Fed hiking into overvalued global credit & US stock market (almost all of 10 hiking cycles in past 50 years started with trailing S&P500 PE of ~16x); exception was 1999 when PE was 25.7x and today 22.4x PE”

