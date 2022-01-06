A daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

BMO economist Robert Kavcic notes that Canadian equities are getting very attractive relative to the U.S.,

“Canadian equities have had a great run, but they are still lagging well behind their U.S. counterpart. Are they getting cheap? Probably. We say ‘probably’ because the Canadian market is just not built to run with the S&P 500 (think sector composition), and perennially underperforms with only a few exceptions (i.e., commodity booms). Lower valuations are also often a trap, partly because Canada doesn’t have the more richly -valued tech names (and consider how Europe has looked ‘cheap’ pretty much forever). Even still, Canadian stocks seem to have fallen a bit too far behind (or U.S. stocks have run too far ahead). On a relative basis, the TSX index is probing lows not seen since the late 1990s. And, the recent underperformance is not because of a lack of earnings. In fact, the forward p/e on the TSX is roughly where it was pre -COVID, even as the S&P multiple has expanded by about 4 pts. If valuations concern you, the TSX isn’t a bad -looking hiding place”

BofA Securities U.S. quantitative strategist Savita Subramanian updated her top 10 stock picks for growth and value investors. There are no changes in the growth selections so the list is (alphabetically) Amazon.com Inc., Danaher Corp., Meta Platforms Inc., Alphabet Inc., Marathon Petroleum Corp., Netflix Inc., NRG Energy Inc., Starbucks Corp., T-Mobile U.S. and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

In the value list, General Dynamics has replaced Amgen Inc. after the analyst downgraded the latter. The other nine current picks are American International Group, APA Corp., Best Buy Co. Inc., Borgwarner Inc., Fortune Brands Home and Security Inc., Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, M&T Bank Corp., NRG Energy Inc. and T-Mobile U.S. Inc.

Citi global strategist Robert Buckland believes rising U.S. inflation adjusted yields will be the big market driver for 2022 (I agree for what that’s worth),

“Big new theme this year has been sharp rise in US real yields. 10y TIPs up from -1.1% to -0.85 … we looked at potential impact of this for global equities. Table below is a good summary. Red is more sensitive to higher real yields, green less sensitive. 90% of US Tech sector valuation can be explained by 10y real yields so no surprise NASDAQ down sharply. Value trades much less sensitive. If you are worried about further increases in real yields (Citi rates strategists think they can rise to -0.25% this year), then buy green boxes sell red boxes.”

The red boxes – sectors most negatively affected by real yields on the table (link below) – are technology and communications services. The sectors that have historically benefitted from rising inflation adjusted yields are materials, energy and financials.

