Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

BofA Securities quantitative strategist Ohsung Kwon laid out a compelling bull case for Canada in a report called A new regime: Buy Canada,

“A New Energy World Order (NEWO) is in play. Canada is a developed commodity player poised to benefit from the new regime … In June 2021, we highlighted a bull case for Canadian stocks (TSX 60) amid rising commodity prices and inexpensive valuations. Today, we believe the tailwind is even stronger and remain bullish on the TSX… Canada exports what’s scarce in the current environment. It is the fourth largest net exporter of crude oil (mostly to the US) and the fifth largest agriculture exporter (third for wheat). It also produces gold, potash, aluminium, uranium, coal, lead, zinc, etc., most of which are in shortage. Higher commodity prices mean more growth for Canada (but also more inflation) - see Canada Watch. Our economists expect Canada to see among the strongest GDP growth (+4.2% in 2022 and +3.1% in 2023), well above +3.3% and +1.8% in the U.S., respectively … Our Banks analysts are bullish on Canadian Banks (see their report on Canadian Banks) amid rising rates, with the policy rate expected to reach 3.5% (current 1.0%) by mid-2023 (two 50bp hikes followed by six 25bp hikes) … equity markets are assigning a record discount to the TSX 60 relative to the S&P 500 (Exhibit 7). We expect the valuation gap to narrow … '

Mr. Ohsung screened the domestic equity market for the most attractively valued stocks ranked by free cash flow to enterprise value – his favoured matric in late cycle environments. The list is long but here we go – Imperial Oil Ltd., Suncor Energy Inc., Canadian natural Resources Ltd., George Weston Ltd., Loblaw Companies Ltd., Magna International Inc., Canadian Tire Corp., Gildan Activewear Inc. , Cenovus Energy Inc., First Quantum Minerals Ltd., Pembina Pipeline Corp., Barrick Gold Corp., Open Text Corp., CCL Industries Inc., Shaw Communications Inc., Metro Inc., Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., Dollarama Inc., Constellation Software Inc., Canadian Apartment Properties REIT, BCE Inc., Canadian National Railway Co., Nutrien Ltd., Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. and Cameco Corp.

Analysts don’t use free cash flow for banks if you’re wondering why there are none listed.

“BofA’s high cash flow screen for Canadian stocks” – (table) Twitter

" “The TSX currently trades at the steepest discount vs. the S&P 500 since the Tech Bubble’ – bofA” (chart) Twitter

***

Citi credit strategist Matt King has been adamant that global central banks have been the driving force behind asset values and he is not surprised that equity markets have been volatile when liquidity is being removed,

“Not only is central bank tightening not fully priced in to risk assets, but the often confusing week-on-week lurches in markets are frequently best explained in terms of liquidity addition and subtraction by central banks, which simply swamp anything coming from the private sector… The single best way to monitor this is not through asset purchases, but through changes in reserves. When, as last week, … reserves at the Fed fall by $460bn … it’s enough to swamp the liquidity addition from the ECB and BoJ … One useful rule of thumb is that $100bn in reserves gain or drain seems to equate to around 1% on equities’

“Citi: ‘Sudden stealth QT = weaker markets " – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

Morgan Stanley’s chief U.S. equity strategist Michael Wilson’s recent caution on equity markets (he has been recommending defensive positioning for most of 2022) has proven prescient and he is expecting more volatility,

“With defensives the latest big outperformer, they are now expensive, leaving very few places to hide. This suggests the S&P500 will finally catch up to the average stock and enter a bear market (-20%)… Large Cap Pharma & Biotech’s defensive attributes make it a consistent outperformer in the type of macro backdrop we expect in 2022—slowing EPS growth, decelerating PMIs and tighter Fed policy… We track incremental operating margins for a sign of where the profit cycle is heading. Incremental margins peaked in 1Q 2021, which is one of the major reasons we made our mid cycle transition call at that time and downgraded small caps. Since then, we’ve witnessed a sharp deceleration, supporting our current late cycle view. Looking ahead, consensus expectations are pointing to margins expanding again even though incremental margins are likely to fall further and cost pressures are likely to persist—a poor setup for revisions, in our view.”

“MS’s Wilson, “consensus expectations are pointing to margins expanding again even though incremental margins are likely to fall further and cost pressures are likely to persist”” – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

