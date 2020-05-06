 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Journalism Matters
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices
Top Links

BofA’s top 10 stock picks for growth and value investors

Scott BarlowMarket Strategist
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

Citi’s Montreal-born U.S. equity strategist Tobias Levkovich warned investors that a V-shaped economic recovery is unlikely,

“While stimulus programs offset near-term disruption given generous unemployment benefits, lower interest rates, and falling gasoline prices, the joblessness is stunning, and it could take years to recover…“we suspect that getting so many people back to work quickly is not very likely, as bankruptcies, small business closures, and depressed consumer spending all restrain the recovery, which creates its own new set of complications. Policy makers and government officials globally will need to be responsive as local citizenry demand a better tomorrow. “

Story continues below advertisement

“@SBarlow_ROB Levkovich: "the joblessness is stunning, and it could take years to recover"’ – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

BofA Securities’ quantitative strategist Savita Subramanian updated her list of top ten stock picks for growth and value investors. The screening criteria for both lists includes analyst ratings, high potential for upwards earnings surprises. The growth list focuses on five-year projected earnings growth while value stocks are ranked by forward price to earnings ratios.

The growth list (alphabetically) is Advanced Auto Parts Inc., Amazon.com Inc. , Facebook Inc., Alphabet Inc., Marathon Petroleum Corp., Microsoft Corp., Netflix Inc., NRG Energy Inc., T-Mobile U.S. Inc. and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc.

For value, Chubb Ltd., Globe Life Inc., HCA Healthcare Inc., Metlife Inc., Marathon Petroleum Inc., Parker-Hannifin Inc., Phillip Morris International Inc., TE Connectivity Ltd., T-Mobile U.S. Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

“@SBarlow_ROB BoA: Top ten stock picks for growth and value” – (tables) Twitter

***

Story continues below advertisement

Also from BofA, bank analyst Maria Semikhatova raised her rating on RBC and CIBC to buy,

“Overall we model [provisions for credit losses] for the Canadian banks to average 67bps this year and 47bps in 2021E. Given low exposure to the high risk sectors and non-mortgage retail loans RBC and CIBC appear best positioned … Despite downward earnings revision we see RBC and CIBC attractively valued based on the average [return on tangible equity] in 2020-2022E and upgrade the stocks to Buy. We continue to rate BNS, TD and BMO Neutral.”

“@SBarlow_ROB BoA upgrades RBC and CIBC to buy” – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

Richard Bernstein, former chief quantitative strategist at Merrill Lynch and founder of RB Advisors, appeared on CNBC and argued that the current market rally is not the beginning of a new bull market,

“momentum [investing] is taking over and technicals are taking over and that’s not how bull markets start… 19 or 20 states have accelerating numbers of [COVID-19] cases and some of these states are opening up”

Story continues below advertisement

“Momentum trading is making an ill-timed comeback, investor Rich Bernstein warns” – CNBC (video)

***

Diversion: “Something We Can All Agree On? Corporate Buzzwords Are the Worst” – The Atlantic

Tweet of the Day:

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies