BofA's top 10 U.S. stock picks for growth and value investors

Scott Barlow
Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

The Financial Times reports that many hedge fund managers have begun shorting the stocks that benefitted most from the lockdown and work-from-home trend,

"Tim Campbell, co-founder and chief investment officer at hedge fund firm Longlead Capital Partners in Singapore … pointed to PC and laptop manufacturers whose growth had previously been flat or negative, but which had enjoyed “three fantastic quarters of growth” this year with employees and students working from home. “We think they will return to their pre-Covid growth rate at some point,” he added… Some of the biggest risk-taking by hedge funds in recent weeks has been in the IT sector, driven by new short positions, according to a recent Goldman Sachs note to clients seen by the Financial Times… Andrew Sheets, chief cross asset strategist at Morgan Stanley, said the greatest risk of overpriced equities was in technology and related sectors. “This year will be the peak year for working from home, so it will be the peak year for relative growth and earnings for companies that benefit from that,” he said.'

“Hedge fund short sellers target pandemic winners”- Financial Times (paywall)

TD’s head of global strategy James Rossiter believes that “The Easy Work Is Done” for the global recovery and projects a slower growth path ahead ,

“Global activity rebounded strongly in 2020Q3, but there are increasing signs that momentum has slowed into year-end. The goods sector benefited from pent-up demand and a shift from services to goods consumption over the summer, but this boost is slowing, and services demand remains subdued as labour markets remain disrupted… Our latest economic forecasts for key G10 economies show subdued recoveries relative to pre-COVID counterfactuals. While 2020 growth naturally bears the brunt of the pandemic, we expect the pace of recovery to remain muted in 2021, meaning that the level of economic activity across the US, Canada, the euro area, and the UK remains between about 4.0% and 9.5% below their counterfactual pre-pandemic paths.”

I don’t have a view on the pace of recovery, but will be watching metals prices – copper primarily – as an indicator.

"@SBarlow_ROB TD: “we expect the pace of recovery to remain muted in 2021” – (charts) Twitter

BofA Securities U.S. quantitative strategist Savita Subramanian has updated her top stock picks for growth and value investors.

Microsoft Corp. is now restricted at BofA , replaced by Twitter Inc.

The top picks for value investors are now HCA Healthcare Inc., Lincoln National Corp., marathon Petroleum Corp., Morgan Stanley, Netapp inc., Progressive Corp., Parker Hannifin Corp., TE Connectivity Ltd., T-Mobil U.S. and Exxon Mobil Corp.

For growth, the top ten are Advance Auto Parts Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Facebook Inc., Alphabet Inc., Marathon Petroleum Corp., Netflix Inc., NRG Energy Inc., T-Mobil U.S., Twitter Inc., and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc.

“@SBarlow_ROB BoA: Updated top 10 U.S. stock picks for growth and value investors” – (tables) Twitter

Diversion: “The Best Investing Books for Every Kind of Investor” – Of Dollars and Data

Tweet of the Day:

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

