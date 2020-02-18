 Skip to main content

Inside the Market

Bombardier stock slumps after short-lived rally on Alstom deal

David BermanInvestment Reporter
Bombardier Inc.’s share price slumped 9.7 per cent in late morning trading on Tuesday, surrendering earlier gains after the company announced on Monday a deal with France’s Alstom SA that will significantly transform the Montreal-based aerospace and transportation giant.

Bombardier agreed to sell its rail business, known as Bombardier Transportation (BT), to Alstom for 7.5-billion euros (US$8.2-billion) including debt.

“We view the sale of BT to Alstom (deal targeted to close in the first half of 2021) as maybe the best solution available for Bombardier as it addresses the main issue facing the company: It has too much debt despite its strong product portfolio,” Kevin Chiang, an analyst at CIBC World Markets, in a note.

Mr. Chiang has an “outperformer” recommendation on the stock, and expects that the share price will rise to $2 within the next 12 months.

In Toronto, the share price was down 16 cents, to $1.49. At the open, the shares had traded as high as $1.82.

Monday’s deal means that that Bombardier will cut its net debt in half, to about US$2.5-billion, but shrink its once-mighty business to the manufacture of private business jets under brands names Learjet, Challenger and Global Express.

This division generated revenue of US$7-billion last year.

Earlier this month, Bombardier announced that it is selling its remaining stake in the A220 program to Airbus for US$591-million, meaning that Bombardier will shed its commercial aviation business along with the heavy financial commitments that go with it.

Steven Hansen, an analyst at Raymond James, raised his target price on Bombardier’s shares to $2.75 from $1.75 previously. He also upgraded his recommendation on the stock to “outperform” from “market perform” previously.

Mr. Hansen said that Bombardier’s deal with Alstom is “a transformative deal poised to deleverage its balance sheet and reposition Bombardier into a nimble, pure-play business jet enterprise.”

