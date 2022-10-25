The underperformance of the U.S. 10-year Treasury relative to its Canadian counterpart roughly coincided with a sharp rise in the U.S. dollar. The fall in the loonie was greater than any relative gains in the Canada 10-year bond relative to similar term U.S. Treasuries.Patrick Semansky/The Associated Press

Tom Czitron is a former portfolio manager with more than four decades of investment experience, particularly in fixed income and asset mix strategy. He is a former lead manager of Royal Bank’s main bond fund.

After a difficult and prolonged bear market in bonds, are we nearing a potential buying opportunity? Importantly, what type of bonds are likely to perform well going forward adjusting for risk?

After hitting several historic lows in the past several years, yields have exploded on the upside. Canada 10-year bonds currently yield about 3.6 per cent, after having been as low as 0.5 per cent during the summer of 2020. U.S. Treasury yields have fared even worse (bond prices and yields move inversely).

Not coincidentally, the underperformance of the U.S. 10-year Treasury relative to its Canadian counterpart roughly coincided with a sharp rise in the U.S. dollar. The fall in the loonie was greater than any relative gains in the Canada 10-year bond relative to similar term U.S. Treasuries.

Of course, Canadian investors who held assets in the local currency would not have been directly negatively affected. The best trade in hindsight was to sell longer Canadian bonds and buy short-term instruments in U.S. dollars. I don’t bring this up to pour salt in the wounds of investors. However, I have learned that, more often than not, the “best” trade in hindsight usually ends up being the worst position to have in the future.

Warren Buffett famously advised us to be “fearful when others are greedy, and greedy when others are fearful.” After the worst and fastest bond bear market anyone trading today can remember, bond market participants are not merely fearful – they are scared witless. One lesson I have learned is that when everyone is telling you, “Only an idiot would take that position in the market,” it is time to hold your breath, do the trade in size, and endure the ridicule you will inevitably be subjected to and just wait until you look like a hero.

It may be a bit early to buy bonds but it will be sooner then people think. Furthermore, one can enter the market now and purchase securities that benefit from higher yields but are not too dangerous in terms of interest rate risk. When the market does appear to be turning, increasing exposure to lower rates will be relatively easy and the investor will not totally miss the first part of the move. Ten-year Treasuries have increased by 350 basis points, or eightfold, from about 0.5 per cent to 4 per cent (there are 100 basis points in a percentage point). Most of this cyclical bear market is over. A similar increase in rates is highly improbable over the short and medium term. It would destroy the economy. Frankly, headline inflation will decline from recent highs, owing to currently economic weakness.

The question is what to buy. Rates have gone up and the yield curve is inverted. The Canada 10-year-to-two-year spread is around minus 60 basis points. Six months ago, this 10-year-to-two-year spread was positive, at more than 40 basis points. Inverted yield curves rarely last, so it is almost certain that we will return to a positively shaped yield curve. When yield curves go from sharply negative to positive, midterm issues (five-year to 10-year bonds) tend to outperform an equivalent combination, in terms of interest rate risk, of short- and long-term issues. This is unless midterm issues are at significantly lower yields than the other parts of the curve, which is not the case at present. Therefore, on a risk/return basis, now is a good time to sell short issues and purchase five- to 10-year bonds.

Counterintuitively, times like this prove to be excellent times to purchase corporate bonds. High yield bonds correlate with the stock market more than government bonds, especially during bear markets. This makes intuitive sense. Consequently, whether we are close to the end of the downdraft in equity markets or not, high yield bonds are expensive; investment grade corporate bonds are preferable. When increasing exposure to corporate bonds, investors should avoid buying individual companies and gain diversified exposure by using exchange-traded funds or well diversified, low-fee mutual funds.

Provincials are a good way, right now, to pick up yield on bonds five years or more in term. All government balance sheets are weakening right now but provinces such as Ontario will be fine, eventually. Ontario bonds yield about 70 basis points and 100 basis points over 10-year and 30-year bonds Canadas, respectively. They represent good relative value.

A portfolio emphasizing midterm federal, provincial government and high-grade corporate bonds seem to be in the sweet spot between lower risk and opportunity, especially if inflation declines and economic growth wanes. However, it will take courage to go against the consensus. History teaches us that those intrepid investors who remain calm in the face of fear and have the patience to wait are eventually rewarded.

