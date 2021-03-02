 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices

Bond-market veteran Lacy Hunt offers outlook on yields

Larry MacDonald
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

The rapid rise in long-term interest rates in 2021 has many people worried that richly valued equities and bubbly housing markets could be at risk. But, according to Lacy Hunt, economist and senior executive at Hoisington Investment Management Co. in Austin, Tex., it’s just another head fake from the bond market.

Mr. Hunt has quite an impressive track record forecasting the bond market. Yields on long-term Treasury securities have been in a downtrend for more than three decades and all that time the veteran economist has been steadfast in his call for lower rates. His more recent commentary can be found in the Hoisington Quarterly Review, published at Hoisington.com.

Thanks to this contrarian view, Hoisington Investment Management often emerges as a top performer in the bond market. Bloomberg data show that its Wasatch-Hoisington U.S. Treasury Fund returned 20 per cent in 2020 to claim the No. 1 spot among U.S. government bond funds. The mutual fund’s average annual return since the mid-1980s is 8 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

“The current backup in Treasury yields is the 12th I’ve seen since the secular decline started in the 1980s,” Mr. Hunt said in a telephone interview. “Like the previous cases, this most recent one should fade, too,” he adds.

The main problem is over-indebtedness. “The United States, like most other countries, is in a debt trap,” he says. “As the Bank of International Settlements describes it, this is a situation where too much debt weakens economic growth, which prompts the government to issue more debt [for stimulus spending], leading to even more disappointing business conditions.”

Many scholarly studies show that when government debt becomes excessive, the multiplier effect of government spending becomes negative beyond the initial short-term boost, Mr. Hunt said. There is an exception to this rule for government spending on infrastructure, health, education and other productivity-enhancing programs – but on balance there is a drag on economic growth.

According to a 2012 study published by Ethan Ilzetzki and his co-authors in the Journal of Monetary Economics, government debt becomes excessive when it rises above 60 per cent of gross domestic product. At the end of 2020, U.S. federal government debt stood at 127 per cent of GDP.

One of the dynamics at work here is that debt shifts consumption into current periods by taking it out of future periods. Another is that “government spending financed by taxes and borrowing ends up transferring resources from productive uses in the private sector, hindering expansion of the economic pie,” Mr. Hunt said.

Over time, the accumulation of public and private debt in pursuit of growth results in diminishing returns, according to a concept known in economics as production function. “In 1980, each additional dollar of debt generated a rise in GDP of 60 cents but this ratio has dropped sharply to 27 cents in 2019,” Mr. Hunt said.

The U.S. Federal Reserve has responded aggressively to the downturn caused by the COVID-19 virus by lowering its lending rate from 1.5 per cent to near zero, and committing to purchasing billions of dollars of Treasury and mortgage securities every month (among other things). This has injected a tremendous amount of money into the banking system.

Story continues below advertisement

“However, monetary policy is no longer a potent tool for stimulating economic growth due to the extreme over-indebtedness of the economy,” Mr. Hunt notes. “The money injected into the financial system is being mostly held as reserves at the Federal Reserve, where it earns interest at 10 basis points. So, it is not circulating into the economy – as highlighted by the 17.7-per-cent drop during 2020 in the velocity of money to the lowest level since 1946 [velocity equals the number of times money turns over in the economy].”

In short, Mr. Hunt says that overheating in the economy and a secular upturn in inflation is not at hand because of the debilitating impact of excessive debt and the losses experienced by individuals and small businesses as a result of the pandemic. Since inflation is the major driver of yields on long-term government bonds, the recent uptick will level off or fall back.

A caveat to this view is the possibility the Federal Reserve Act could be amended by the U.S. Congress to allow the Fed to go beyond its role of lender of last resort to having the capacity to finance government expenditures directly. “If this happens, the reserves held at the central bank would effectively become money available for spending in the economy, thus ensuring increases in the money supply filter into the financial system,” Mr. Hunt said.

The Federal Reserve Act has been amended several times since it was passed in 1913 and it’s possible such a change can be made during these trying times. Indeed, Britain altered the mandate of its central bank along these lines when COVID-19 first broke out a year ago. Current Fed chair Jerome Powell is against such an amendment in the U.S., but his term ends in about a year, and some of the candidates to replace him appear to be more open to the Fed having greater powers to boost the economy.

Larry MacDonald can be reached at mccolumn@yahoo.com

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies