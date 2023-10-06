Jobs data for September came in much stronger than expected on both sides of the border this morning, and money markets have reacted: U.S. and Canadian bond yields both moved sharply higher to fresh 16-year highs as traders immediately priced in higher odds that central banks will hike interest rates again.

Canada’s economy added a net 63,800 jobs in September, more than tripling expectations, while the jobless rate stayed at 5.5%, Statistics Canada data showed. Also not welcome news for inflation watchers: the average hourly wage for permanent employees rose 5.3% from September 2022, up from the 5.2% annual rise in August.

The details of the report, however, showed unevenness in the job market. Part-time employment growth, which has been outpacing a rise in full-time work this year, drove the gains in August with a net 48,000 positions added in the month. Employment in services sector increased by a net 74,300 jobs, but almost all of this came from educational services, and there were 10,500 positions lost in the goods sector.

U.S. nonfarm payrolls data, released at the same time, also showed stronger-than-expected employment growth. That sent the benchmark U.S. 10-year yield up 15 basis points to 4.86%, a new 16-year high. The Canadian 10-year yield rose 16 basis points to 4.30%, also a 16-year high.

Shorter-term bonds, which tend to be more sensitive to central bank policy moves, also had a big move. The Canada two-year bond yield was up about 13 basis points to 4.93% - though this was below the 5% level it had reached earlier this week.

Implied interest rate probabilities in swaps markets are now pricing in close to a 40% probability the Bank of Canada will hike interest rates by another quarter percentage point at its next meeting on Oct. 25. That’s up from 28% odds just prior to today’s 830 am ET jobs report. Money markets are also now pricing in greater than 50% odds of a hike by the end of the year.

While the strong data very much keeps the door open to further interest rate hikes by both the Bank of Canada and the Federal Reserve, economists are quick to point out that the recent rise in longer-term bonds yields are having the effect of tightening financial conditions on their own. That may diminish the need for further central bank increases to short-term borrowing rates.

The following table details how money markets are pricing in further moves in the Bank of Canada overnight rate, according to Refinitiv Eikon data as of 1045 am ET. The current Bank of Canada overnight rate is 5%. While the bank moves in quarter point increments, credit market implied rates fluctuate more fluidly and are constantly changing. Columns to the right are percentage probabilities of future rate moves.

Meeting Date Expected Target Rate Cut No Change Hike 25-Oct-23 5.0936 0 62.6 37.4 6-Dec-23 5.1681 0 43.9 56.1 24-Jan-24 5.1971 0 38.8 61.2 6-Mar-24 5.2394 0 32.3 67.7 10-Apr-24 5.2259 1.7 32.9 65.4 5-Jun-24 5.218 2.8 33.2 64 24-Jul-24 5.1932 6.1 34 59.9 4-Sep-24 5.1408 13.2 35.2 51.6 23-Oct-24 5.1302 14.7 35.2 50.1 11-Dec-24 5.1189 16.3 35.1 48.6

And here’s how the swaps pricing looked just prior to the inflation report:

Here’s how economists are reacting to the Canadian jobs report:

Andrew Grantham, senior economist, CIBC Capital Markets

While September’s gain in employment easily outpaced consensus expectations, there was some weakness within the detail which should limit the implications for the Bank of Canada. The 64K increase in employment during September was three times the consensus expectation (+20K), and broadly matched the pace of labour force growth to keep the unemployment rate steady at 5.5%. However, the increase in jobs was not exactly broad based, and instead largely driven by a 66K gain in education which can be volatile at this time of year. Apart of that outsized move, increases in other areas such as transportation & warehousing were broadly offset by declines in other, including finance, real estate & leasing. Overall employment growth was also tilted more towards part time than full time in September. Wage growth remained stronger than policymakers would like to see, ticking up slightly to 5.3% relative to consensus forecasts for a 5.1% rate, but that still reflects some of the previous tightness in the labour market as well as wage adjustments following last year’s surge in inflation. With the unemployment rate off last year’s lows and job vacancies continuing to fall, wage inflation could ease fairly quickly next year.

Olivia Cross, North America economist, Capital Economics

The strong headline employment gain in September was entirely due to a rebound in educational services employment, with employment elsewhere edging down. That suggests labour market conditions continue to ease beneath the surface, particularly as the month-on-month growth in average hourly earnings also slowed and average hours worked were little changed. ...

Hours worked were little changed in September so GDP probably didn’t fare as well as the headline employment gain might suggest, although the trade data from yesterday still reduce the chance of a second quarterly contraction in GDP.

The strength of the headline employment gain also meant that the unemployment rate remained at 5.5% in September, despite a 71,800 increase in the labour force. Nonetheless, strong labour force growth still means that labour market conditions are easing, with the earlier data showing that the vacancy rate fell by 0.4%-points to 3.9% in July – bringing it closer to the pre-pandemic norm. Improving labour supply may now be feeding through to wages. The monthly seasonally adjusted increase in earnings softened to 0.2% m/m, from 0.5% in August, even as base effects pushed the annual growth rate up slightly to 5.0% in September, from 4.9%. That should give the Bank of Canada some confidence that, despite strong employment gains, further interest rate hikes are not required.

Royce Mendes, managing director & head of macro strategy at Desjardins Capital Markets

Employment growth blew past expectations in Canada, but the details show less momentum in September. The headline job gain of 64K came as a result of a 66K increase in the education sector. That offset an unusual decline in August, which was tied to the seasonal adjustment process used by Statistics Canada. As a result, while taken together the past two months have clearly shown significant strength in hiring, the September reading is weaker than the headline suggests. A curious decline in hours-worked also takes some shine off of the headline employment print for September. That said, wage growth accelerated a touch to reach 5.0% on a year-over-year basis, a pace still inconsistent with the Bank of Canada’s 2% inflation target.

The unemployment rate remained steady at 5.5% in September, with population growth continuing to surge. The rapid pace of increase in the size of Canada’s working age population has meant that the labour market hasn’t tightened all that much in recent months, despite some heady gains in employment.

Given the recent rise in global bond yields, the Bank of Canada still has reason to leave rates unchanged. Higher bond yields further out the curve are a substitute for policy rate increases and may even be more powerful in terms of their effect on the economy. As a result, while we await the release of the September inflation data, we’re sticking with our call that the Bank of Canada holds rates steady later this month.

James Orlando, director & senior economist, TD Economics

The Bank of Canada has been looking for evidence that past rate hikes are starting to bite. Today’s employment report muddies the outlook. Financial markets are cementing pricing for another 25bps rate hike in the coming months, causing the Canada 2-year yield to surge over 15bps this morning. There will be a lot more data coming out between now and the next BoC rate decision (CPI, housing, retail sales) and the Bank will likely need to see significant weakness in these reports to prevent it from pulling the trigger on another hike.

Douglas Porter, CFA, chief economist, BMO Capital markets

There is little debate that the gaudy headline job growth overstates the strength of the labour market, juiced by a seasonal spike in education jobs and by surging part-time employment. Still, the fact that overall employment is up 2.8% in the past year and average wages are rising 5.0% y/y means that labour income is still powering ahead. In turn, that suggests that the economy is not seriously buckling, yet. We don’t believe this is enough to tip the scales for the Bank of Canada, but it will keep their tightening bias firmly in place.

Finally, here’s what economists are saying about the U.S. jobs report:

Paul Ashworth, chief North America economist, Capital Economics

The surprisingly strong 336,000 increase in non-farm payrolls in September adds to the evidence on real activity that the economy is holding up well despite the headwind from higher interest rates.

The gains in the preceding two months were also revised up by a cumulative 119,000, which is the first upward revisions this year. September’s bumper increase in payrolls was broad based. ... Aside from the payrolls figures, however, this employment report was indicative of a labour market that is coming into better balance. The household survey measure of employment increased by only 86,000 and, with the labour force increasing by 90,000, the unemployment rate remained at 3.8%. In addition, average hourly earnings increased by a muted 0.2% m/m, with the annual growth rate slowing to a two-year low of 4.2%.

Overall, the report suggests the labour market is enjoying a soft landing. If payrolls continue to rise at an elevated pace, then the Fed might be tempted to push on with further rate hikes. That said, with wage growth and price inflation rapidly fading and the rise in long yields triggering a significant tightening in financial conditions, we still think the Fed is done hiking.

Royce Mendes of Desjardins Capital Markets

Further signs of immaculate disinflation continue to show up in US economic data. ... Nevertheless, wages rose just 0.2%, missing expectations for an increase of 0.3%. That left the annual pace of average hourly earnings growth unexpectedly decelerating a tick to 4.2%, the slowest pace since mid-2021. While some Fed officials will still see that as inconsistent with their 2% target, worries about a wage-price spiral appear to be unfounded.

The unemployment rate remained unchanged at 3.8%, but that was just the result of weakness in the household survey used to calculate that measure. As a result, once again the ADP report proved to be a poor measure of non-farm payroll growth in September. If anything, the US economy looks to have picked up momentum during the month. While inflationary pressures are still abating, Fed officials will likely be concerned that progress will stall given the strength in the economy. Another rate hike will be on the table in November. However, the recent rise in bond yields will make it a more complicated decision.

Thomas Feltmate, director & senior economist, TD Economics

Job growth was considerably stronger than expected in September, expanding by the fastest pace since January. Sizeable revisions to the prior months also contributed to an abrupt U-turn in what had previously looked like a steady downward trend in the pace of hiring. While wage growth came in under expectations, Fed officials won’t be able to look past the fact that labor force growth is slowing at a time when job openings remain elevated, which if left unchecked, will likely pressure wages higher over the coming months.

This morning’s employment report provided another shot in the arm to Treasury yields, with the 10-year rising to 4.85%. Even with the recent tightening in financial conditions and inflation trending favorably in recent months, this morning’s report showed clear evidence that the labor market remains far too hot. At this point, another rate hike in November seems inevitable. And while next week’s CPI report will provide another key piece of the puzzle, policymakers are likely to put more weight on today’s employment numbers as the continued labor market resilience remains an upside threat to inflation.

Scott Anderson, chief U.S. economist, BMO Capital Markets

This was an extremely strong U.S. employment report that, along with recent economic data, suggest a significant acceleration in economic activity in the third quarter. As of September, the U.S. economy was still growing well above its long-term potential rate. It also keeps the probability of another rate hike from the Federal Reserve very much on the table at the upcoming October 31/November 1 meeting.

