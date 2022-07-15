Bonds have been beaten up this year, but that’s good news for anyone wagering that today’s obsession with inflation and rising interest rates will subside.

Hanif Mamdani, the lead manager of Royal Bank of Canada’s giant PH&N High Yield Bond Fund, offers a high-profile example of an investor looking to take advantage of eye-popping bond yields.

He’s now prowling for corporate bonds he believes could deliver double-digit annualized returns – breathtaking gains in the normally staid world of bonds – within a couple of years.

“I wouldn’t say it’s a once-in-a-generation buying opportunity. But it is starting to look awfully good,” Mr. Mamdani said.

Making the case for bonds right now isn’t easy, of course.

The asset class in the first half of this year suffered its worst losses in decades, and a couple of economic developments this week didn’t exactly bolster the case.

The U.S. Labor Department reported that inflation in June jumped to 9.1 per cent, at an annualized pace. That will surely push the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates aggressively, even at the risk of pushing the economy into recession.

The Bank of Canada may have paved the way here: The central bank raised its key interest rate by a full percentage point this week in its efforts to fight rising Canadian inflation.

“These are relatively uncharted waters. The dual threat of inflation and recession is very dangerous, and one that most investors haven’t seen in their lifetimes,” Mr. Mamdani said.

But danger can also deliver rewards. He reopened his fund to new investors this week – only existing investors have been able to add to positions over the past two years – underscoring his conviction that a promising opportunity has arrived.

Mr. Mamdani’s views carry some weight.

The PH&N fund has $7.1-billion in assets under management, giving it considerable influence. Its performance consistently ranks in the top quartile of bond funds.

And Mr. Mamdani’s timing can be good: The last time the fund reopened to new investors, in 2020, he sought to take advantage of plunging corporate bonds near the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, believing companies with strong credit ratings were being unduly punished. He was right.

Now, he believes that one of the most promising areas of the market is Canadian corporate bonds with investment grade ratings that are now trading at unusually high yields.

He pointed to a couple of examples.

He bought CIBC’s limited recourse capital notes – or LRCN, a subordinated debt instrument with a five-year term – with yields as high as 7.4 per cent.

Similarly, Manulife Financial Corp. recently issued the same type of security with a 7.1-per-cent coupon.

A year or two from now, he figures, if the Fed has defeated inflation and bond yields subside, the yield on the CIBC debt instrument could fall to 5 per cent. That would push up the price of the security and reward investors with a total annualized return of 9 to 10 per cent – all based on the attractive credit risk of a Canadian bank.

“This isn’t a bet on Canadian bank stocks. This is just a bet on whether Canadian banks are going to survive over the next couple of years. To me, that’s compelling,” he said.

The risks? Inflation could remain stubbornly high, pushing central banks to raise rates higher than anyone expects, which wouldn’t be good for bonds.

But there are several encouraging signs this won’t be the case.

Commodity prices are declining, removing a key source of inflation. The so-called break-even rate – an indication of the bond market’s inflation expectations – peaked several months ago.

Bonds hardly reacted to this week’s alarming U.S. inflation reading for June: The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury bond ended the week at 2.93 per cent, down from a recent high of about 3.5 per cent last month.

And, the inverted yield curve – long-term bonds are yielding less than shorter-term bonds – suggests bond traders expect the Fed will cut interest rates next year.

“The market seems to be telling us that if last month wasn’t the worst of it, we’re closing in on peak inflation here,” Mr. Mamdani said.

The open question is whether the inflation rate quickly settles back to the Fed’s target of 2 per cent or lingers, say, above 4 per cent.

But for Mr. Mamdani, that merely marks the difference between a good environment for bonds, and a great one.

