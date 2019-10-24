 Skip to main content

Inside the Market

‘Bottom line: Canadians can still confidently invest in real estate’

Scott Barlow Market Strategist
A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading today on the Web

Maclean’s published a story titled Is real estate still a good investment for Canadians? Wednesday, and I imagine it’s still dominating the traffic on their website this morning.

The article focuses primarily (but not exclusively) on buying a home as an income property and concludes with this,

“Bottom line: Canadians can still confidently invest in real estate... real estate is still a viable way to build and grow your investment portfolio. While 2018 numbers appeared bleak, by 2019 the climb out of negative growth forecasts was already taking place. According to CREA, the national sales activity was on target to increase by five percent in 2019 and forecasted to grow by 7.5 percent in 2020. The national sales price was also on track to climb with only a slight nudge up in 2019 (of 0.5 percent)”

Everything changes, of course, if we ever enter a prolonged period when borrowing costs climb significantly. but there’s no hint of that right now.

“Is real estate still a good investment for Canadians?” – Maclean’s

***

A research report from Morgan Stanley attempted to find the best stock ideas for the next data-focused era of technology.

CNBC’s summary recounts the important point that technology investing has been extremely consumer-focused over the past decade – Amazon.com Inc. and Facebook Inc. are good examples of this – while investment in business efficiencies has lagged,

“This shift to what Morgan Stanley called the “data era” may hurt companies that have so far been dependent on revenue from smartphones and personal computers, the firm said.The investment bank picked out two stocks that could survive best in this transition, as compared with their regional peers: Taiwan’s Foxconn — the largest Apple manufacturing partner, as well as Japan’s Murata Manufacturing. Both are rated overweight, or an indication that the bank expects a stock or index to outperform its peers. The third is Broadcom, which it rated equal weight.’

I agree with the premise that tech spending will shift away from the consumer and back to enterprise, for what that’s worth.

“These are best and worst stocks for the ‘data era,’ Morgan Stanley says” – CNBC

“Apple’s TV service will grow like crazy and be a $9 billion business by 2025, Morgan Stanley says” – CNBC

***

The ‘nvestors starve US shale drillers of capital report by the Financial Times is important on two fronts.

More obviously, it signals a potential slowdown in U.S. oil production and higher crude prices that will benefit Canadian producers. More broadly, if the debt buyer strike spreads into more industries it could be the beginning of the end for cheap financing through the high yield debt market. This has vital implications for all investors – the widening of lower quality corporate debt spreads has been the most reliable indicator of impending recessions,

“The money pipeline is running dry for large portions of the US shale oil sector, tipping drillers into bankruptcy and threatening the industry’s breathtaking growth in oil production… As funding becomes scarce, bankruptcy filings are on the rise this year. Haynes and Boone, a law firm, counted 33 by the end of September, 27 of them since May, which is almost as many as in the whole of 2018.”

“Investors starve US shale drillers of capital” – Financial Times (paywall)

***

Diversion: “Impeachment Just Became Inevitable” – The Atlantic

Newsletter: “Why smart investors ignore the earnings season hype” – Globe Investor

Tweet of the Day:

