Breaking down the haves and the have-nots of U.S., Canadian markets

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices
Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you make the most of staying home.
Visit the hub

Breaking down the haves and the have-nots of U.S., Canadian markets

Norman Rothery
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Google's headquarters in Silicon Valley, on March 28, 2018. The haves of the stock market are represented by glamorous growth stocks such as the high-tech darlings powering the internet.

JHVEPhoto/iStockPhoto / Getty Images

There is a growing chasm between the haves and the have-nots of the stock market. The haves are represented by glamorous growth stocks such as the high-tech darlings powering the internet. Value stocks are the have-nots and include most everything else.

The trend toward glamour and away from value, which favoured firms with software-related business, was building before this year’s COVID-19 crash. The renewed viral breakout in the United States isn’t helping matters.

To get a better sense of the current state of the markets I examined big indexes in the U.S. and Canada. The S&P 500 stands in as a proxy for U.S. stocks while the S&P/TSX Composite Index represents Canadian stocks. The stocks in the indexes are measured using three classic ratios that value investors love: price-to-earnings (P/E); price-to-sales (P/S); and price-to-book-value (P/B). The data behind the calculations come from S&P Capital IQ.

Story continues below advertisement

In the U.S., half the stocks in the S&P 500 have P/Es north of 22.7 while the other half have lower ratios. Half the stocks have P/S ratios above 2.45 and half have P/B ratios larger than 3.04. (The calculations focus on stocks with positive ratios in each case. For instance, stocks with negative earnings are not included in the P/E calculations.)

In Canada, half the stocks in the S&P/TSX Composite have P/E ratios below 16.7. Half the stocks have P/S ratios lower than 2.14 and half have P/B ratios under 1.62.

The midpoint of the Canadian market is cheaper than that of the U.S. market on all three value measures, but not outrageously so.

Benjamin Graham (who was Warren Buffett’s mentor) recommends sticking to stocks with P/E ratios under 15 and P/B ratios below 1.5 in his book, The Intelligent Investor. Such stocks are plentiful in Canada with 23 per cent of the index passing both tests.

There are notable differences within each market when looking at the value and glamour segments. I’ve somewhat arbitrarily defined value stocks as those with the lowest 20 per cent of positive ratios (or the bottom quintile) while the glamour stocks have the highest 20 per cent of ratios (the top quintile).

In the U.S., value stocks have P/E ratios below 11.9, P/S ratios below 0.87, and P/B ratios below 1.27. Stocks trading at such low ratios would be viewed as potential bargains by value investors and worthy of more detailed study.

In Canada, value starts with P/E ratios below 9.6, P/S ratios below 0.67, and P/B ratios below 0.84. Value is a relative bargain in Canada based on these measures.

Story continues below advertisement

The glamour side of the market is expensive in both the U.S. and Canada. Glamour stocks have P/E ratios north of 38.9 in the U.S. and 36.7 in Canada while their P/S ratios are in excess of 5.66 and 5.15, respectively. The countries differ significantly when it comes to P/B ratios, with U.S. glamour trading north of 7.65 times book value and Canadian glamour above 3.24 times.

The accompanying table summaries the figures for both indexes.

Glamour and value in the U.S. and Canada

P/EP/SP/B
S&P/TSX Composite
Value9.60.670.84
Median16.72.141.62
Glamour36.75.153.24
S&P 500
Value11.90.871.27
Median22.72.453.04
Glamour38.95.667.65

Data Source: S&P Capital IQ

Notes: 20% of stocks are above the glamour ratios shown and 20% are below the value ratios shown.

The yawning gap between value and glamour is partly the story of different industry groups. For instance, value tends to be concentrated in financial and resources stocks at the moment, which Canada has in abundance. Alas, such stocks were hit hard by the COVID crash. On the other hand, glamour favours tech stocks, which fared relatively well during the pandemic.

Money manager Cliff Asness, a founder of AQR Capital Management, pointed out in a recent article called Is (Systematic) Value Investing Dead? that the spread between value and glamour is near multidecade highs. He thinks value is far from dead and figures the medium-term odds now dramatically favour value stocks.

The AFATMAN stocks (acronym coined by an AQR employee for Alphabet Inc., Facebook Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Tesla Inc., Microsoft Corp., Apple Inc. and Netflix Inc.) are some of today’s darlings. Take Microsoft (MSFT) as an example. The software firm deserves to trade at a premium to the market owing to the quality and nature of its business. But I’ve owned its shares in the past when it was a value stock. Microsoft traded for less than nine times earnings and less than three times sales in 2011. Today it goes for more than 35 times earnings and 11 times sales. The high price makes it hard for the stock to outperform in the coming years.

While glamour stocks have been on a roll, future gains will be handicapped by their unusually high prices. On the other hand, value stocks are cheap. The gap between value and glamour is likely to narrow in the fullness of time.

Story continues below advertisement

Norman Rothery, PhD, CFA, is the founder of StingyInvestor.com.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies