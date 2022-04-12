A daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

Scotiabank’s 2nd annual industrial REIT conference just concluded, and analyst Himanshu Gupta, summarized the findings,

“The Panel had good representation from public markets (CEO’s of DIR [Dream Industrial REIT], GRT [Granite REIT], SMU[Summit Industrial Income REIT]) and private markets (Blackstone and Oxford Properties). Overall, tone of the panel was bullish. Common theme that we heard: industrial supply-demand imbalance + secular tailwinds should lead to market rent growth well-above inflation levels in core industrial markets … we highlight that there is meaningful mark-to-market rent opportunity which is now completely overlooked by the market – we think NAVs could grow 15%-25% from here i.e. DIR NAVPU [net asset value per unit] could increase to $19.50, GRT to $120.00 and SMU to $25.00. Bigger picture, we think, despite two back-to-back years of outperformance, the set-up for Industrial REITs has not changed i.e. still superior AFFO [adjusted funds from operations]growth, AFFO multiple is still reasonable and secular trends are intact… Themes which could work in current environment: Lower Leverage and Lower PEG [PE to growth] Ratios i.e. names which can grow AFFO with lower leverage and where AFFO multiples are reasonable: We note that Industrial REITs screen well on both leverage and PEG metrics. Exhibit 1: Top 5 names with lowest leverage across universe (GRT, SMU, AP, DIR and TCN). Exhibit 3 showing Top names with one of the lowest PEG Ratios (SVI, TCN, ERE, SMU, GRT and DIR). With rising bond yields and uncertain macro environment, we think investors should look for lower-multiple growth names with low leverage.”

The analyst has “sector outperform” ratings on Dream Industrial Income, Granite and Summit.

“Scotia: Bull case for industrial REITs still intact” – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

BofA’s monthly survey of global portfolio managers (FMS) uncovered a rapid shift to bearishness,

“April FMS is bearish as fear of fast & furious Fed sends global growth optimism to all-time low, keeps Wall St stability risks high; though not as bearish as war-shocked March FMS, sentiment is poor (BofA Bull & Bear Indicator back down to 2.0 “buy signal”); we remain in “sell-the-rally” camp as Profit-Policy set-up means Jan/Feb sell-off was appetizer not main course of ‘22 … most expect today’s hot inflation to cool next 12 months… allocation to commodities record 38%, real estate 19%, stocks 6%, bonds -68%; #1 most “crowded trade” = long oil/commodities; modest April rotation to banks & tech, but biggest “longs” are cash, commodities, resources, healthcare, biggest “shorts” are bonds & cyclicals such as industrials & discretionary … FMS contrarian trades: bears position for recession in ‘22 via “long bonds-short commodities”, “long utilities-short banks/tech”; in contrast, bulls position for soft landing via “long EU/EM, short US/UK”, “long industrials-short healthcare”.”

“BofA monthly fund manager survey: “fear of fast & furious Fed sends global growth optimism to all-time low " – (research excerpt) Twitter

“Global growth optimism at all-time low, fund manager survey finds” - Reuters

***

Credit Suisse U.S. equity strategist Jonathan Golub, who coined the delightful phrase ‘transitory for longer’, believes that U.S. inflation finally peaked in March,

" Over the past year, economists have been steadfast—and incorrect—in their belief that price increases would roll over. While we’ve disagreed, we now believe that March was probably the peak in CPI. As Figure 4 shows, March 2022 CPI faced easy comps relative to the prior year, while the next 3 months are more difficult. Separately, food prices are flat over the past month and energy prices have come down (-23.5%), taking pressure off headline readings… energy and goods inflation are running particularly hot, rising prices are problematic across the entire CPI basket. We believe that tight labor conditions will keep inflation elevated, and that improvement in labor participation will be offset by continued declines in the unemployment rate, resulting in continued wage upside.”

“CS’s Golub: “we now believe that March was probably the peak in CPI”” – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

Diversion: “Two Weeks of COVID Lockdown in Shanghai [in photos] " – The Atlantic

Tweet of the Day:

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.