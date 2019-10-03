 Skip to main content

Inside the Market Bull market is ‘old, but not dead’

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices
Top Links

Bull market is ‘old, but not dead’

Scott Barlow Market Strategist
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading today on the Web

Citi global strategist Robert Buckland’s Thursday research report attempts to reassure nervous investors,

“Bull market: Old but not dead. Citi equity strategists expect a healthy 9% increase in the MSCI AC World benchmark by end-2020. We think it is too early to call the end of this 10 year global bull market, although the risks remain considerable. .. The analyst consensus expects 10% global EPS growth in 2020. Top-down, we expect 4%, suggesting more downgrades to come… Our global Bear Market Checklist (BMC) is still telling us to buy the dips, showing only 4/18 red flags”

Story continues below advertisement

“@SBarlow_ROB C: Bull market old, but not dead” – (research excerpt) Twitter

“@SBarlow_ROB C: bear market checklist implies no immediate market danger” – (table) Twitter

“The bull run in stocks that began a decade ago isn’t over, Citigroup says” – Bloomberg

***

Merrill Lynch quantitative strategist Savita Subramanian has a blunt warning for investors,

“Re-think liquidity risk. Right now … liquidity rarely matters, but when it does, it's all that matters. Over the past year we have seen liquidity risks bubbling up … we worry about an unlikely area of liquidity risk: the S&P 500, the equity benchmarks perceived to be more liquid than most. Trading dynamics have changed, and it is well documented that trading volume of large cap US stocks has been increasingly shifting to non-fundamental investors ("quants", passive, high frequency, etc.). … The result is a bid-ask spread for the average S&P 500 stock that is close to a multi-year high.”

“@SBarlow_ROB Subramanian (ML) : "“Re-think liquidity risk. Right now” – (research excerpt) Twitter

Story continues below advertisement

***

BMO economists noted a stabilization in Vancouver home prices,

“Vancouver home sales were up a massive 46.3% y/y in September, keeping in mind that year-ago levels were in the dumps… The real picture is that the level of sales activity is now effectively back to normal (i.e., very close to the 10-year average on a seasonally-adjusted basis). And, that is good news for that market.’

“@SBarlow_ROB BMO: Vancouver housing market finally stabilizing” – (research excerpt) Twitter

See also: “ Toronto, Vancouver home sales surge as Canada’s most expensive cities move into recovery mode” – Report on Business

***

Story continues below advertisement

Tweet of the Day:

Diversion: “Would Finding Life on Mars Really Change Anything?” – Gizmodo

Newsletter: “The growth underpinning profits is fading fast” – Globe Investor

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter