 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Journalism Matters
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices
Top Links

Bullish Morgan Stanley tilts its top stock picks list towards cyclicals

Scott BarlowMarket Strategist
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

Morgan Stanley’s equity strategy teams, led by Michael Wilson in the United States and U.K.-based Andrew Sheets, are the most bullish I know of among the major firms.

Mr. Wilson believes the bottom is in for U.S. stocks and expects the rally to continue. It is no surprise then that his list of top stock picks – The Fresh Money Buy List – is tilting towards cyclical companies that will benefit most from a recovering economy.

Story continues below advertisement

There are 11 stocks on the list – Citizens Financial Group Inc., Walt Disney Co., Humana Inc., Johnson & Johnson, engineering firm Linde PLC , Mastercard Inc., Microsoft Corp., Proctor & Gamble Co., apparel provider PVH Corp., S&P Global Inc., and T-Mobile U.S. Inc.

“ @SBarlow_ROB MS: "Shifting Our Fresh Money Buy List More Cyclical"” – (table) Twitter

***

CIBC’s interest rate strategist Ian Pollick noted that monthly economic data is too delayed to help with market forecasting and valuation at present. He has attempted to uncover realtime data to help with gauging the current state of the Canadian economy (my emphasis),

“Using Apple Mobility Trends, we were able to get data that shows us the percentage change in people looking for directions, in various cities, relative to a baseline period prior to COVID-19. From the end of February until the middle of April, most Canadian cities saw their cumulative searches for directions on Apple Maps fall by nearly 80.0%. Over the past two weeks though we have seen a notable uptick in activity, with West Coast cities (i.e. Edmonton, Calgary) recovering more ground than the East… The interesting thing is that other micro-level data also show that the West Coast of Canada is moving ‘faster’ than the East. Google has provided data on smart-phone clustering around various locations in each province in Canada. For example, if a thousand Canadians stood near a business-park the data would indicate an increase in clustering around workplaces… For government-credit spreads, like municipal bonds, these are crucially important insights. For CAD rates, comparing domestic real-time activity to that in other countries, like the United States, is paramount to effectively trading cross-market spreads.”

“@SBarlow_ROB CM's Pollick: Alternative data shows Western Canada starting to recovery” – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

Story continues below advertisement

Unlike Morgan Stanley, Citi economist Pernille Henneberg does not trust the current equity market rally at all,

“The divergence in financial and fundamental activity data is striking when considering the latest survey data for April … The gap in financial and fundamental data is unlikely to persist. Loosening of financial conditions can be important in supporting the economy particularly in a situation, like the current, where financial conditions are tight. But the latest loosening does not offset the economic impact from the tightening earlier in the year. At the same time, the sustainability of financial market valuation ultimately requires some better economic data and they are not around the corner.”

“@SBarlow_ROB C: "The gap in financial and fundamental data is unlikely to persist"” – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

Interesting observation from Nomura strategist Masanari Takada. “CTA” refers to Commodity Trading Advisors – aggressive, speculative, usually algorithmically driven funds,

“ Of particular interest to us is that CTAs’ have built up a net long position in lumber futures and a net short position in copper futures. The historical record suggests that when CTAs hold long positions in lumber futures and short positions in copper futures, those positions may be reflective of an underlying expectation that US equities will outperform Chinese equities.”

Story continues below advertisement

“@SBarlow_ROB HUH. (Nomura): 'historical record suggests that when CTAs hold long positions in lumber futures and short positions in copper futures, those positions may be reflective of an underlying expectation that US equities will outperform Chinese equities" – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

Column: “Today’s winning stocks could become tomorrow’s losers” – Barlow, Inside the market

Diversion: “The Ringer Guide to Streaming in May” – The Ringer

Tweet of the Day:

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies