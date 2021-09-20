Bus maker NFI Group shares sink on supply chain woes

NFI Group Inc. shares sank on Monday, in the first day of trading after the company warned on Friday afternoon that supply chain disruptions will weigh on its financial performance for the remainder of the year.
The share price fell to $23.89 at the start of trading in Toronto, down $5.97 or 20 per cent. The price recovered some ground in mid-morning trading, but was still down 18 per cent.
NFI, formerly New Flyer Industries Inc., is a bus manufacturer that has appealed to environmentally conscious investors with battery-electric and fuel-cell electric vehicles. The share price had been up as much as 36 per cent, year-to-date. However, Monday’s setback has erased most of those gains.
On Friday, after markets closed, NFI warned that the availability of critical parts had deteriorated rapidly since its last earnings announcement on Aug. 4, due to global supply chain challenges. As a result, the company is reducing production and idling some facilities.
“These temporary actions will assist in controlling costs and preserving cash flows until supply availability and delivery reliability improve,” Paul Soubry, chief executive officer at NFI, said in a release.
NFI has slashed its revenue guidance for 2021 to a range between US$2.3-billion and US$2.5-billion, down from its previous guidance of US$2.8-billion to $2.9-billion. It also lowered its adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) by about 22 per cent.
Mark Neville, an analyst at Bank of Nova Scotia, noted that the news of logistical delays at NFI shouldn’t come as a big surprise given that the pandemic has weighed on a number of industries and manufacturers globally.
However, he added, the magnitude of the company’s revision is remarkable, given that the new guidance implies that EBITDA in the second half of this year is about 40 per cent below management’s prior expectations.
Even though the issue is likely to be temporary, Mr. Neville expects that the setback will add financial stress to the company, likely putting NFI in breach of its debt covenants in the first half of 2022.
“That being said, we expect the company to be proactive in its discussions with lenders, who have shown a willingness to work with NFI through the pandemic – i.e., the company effectively received covenant waivers for 2021,” Mr. Neville said in a note.
