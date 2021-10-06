 Skip to main content
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Inside the Market

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices
Top Links

Buy Canadian over U.S. stocks: Scotiabank

Scott BarlowMarket Strategist
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

Scotiabank strategist Jean-Michele Gauthier continues to favour Canadian over U.S. stocks,

“[In September] rising yields drove a Value surge, led by Energy and Financials. Our model thus managed solid outperformance on its clear cyclical Value positioning (large OW [overweight] in Financials, Materials/Base Metals, and Energy) and its country allocation (OW EM ex-China/Canada/Europe, UW U.S.). Overall, global Defensives’ low Value and Growth combo makes them vulnerable to shifts in sentiment/Momentum. Canada over U.S. Our pro-Canada signal is high and stable. Canadian Energy inches back to preferred status, joining Discretionary, Financials, Technology, and Staples. Real Estate is fast losing its ranking advantage over U.S. peers. Meanwhile, the U.S. enjoys a clear lead on Materials, Healthcare, and Industrials. Overall, the Canada vs. U.S. question is akin to Value vs. Quality.”

Story continues below advertisement

“@SBarlow_ROB Scotiabank: Buy Canada over U.S.” – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

BMO economist Robert Kavcic highlighted Toronto housing prices that are heading quickly back into the stratosphere after a brief breather,

“Toronto’s housing market is firming again after ‘cooling’ through the spring and summer. We use the word ‘cooling’ loosely because, while activity has backed off from astronomical levels, it is still historically strong by almost any metric. Sales were down 18% y/y in September, but that looks to be up month-over-month after seasonal adjustment and would stem five consecutive declines. The market balance also looks to be tightening again, while the benchmark price was up 19.1% y/y, accelerating from 17.4% y/y in the prior month. What now? We shouldn’t be lulled into thinking that outsized strength is all gone. If election campaign promises make their way through to policy, we could see a small net stimulative impact on demand (which we clearly don’t need)”

“@SBarlow_ROB BMO: Toronto housing prices up 19% YoY” – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

Also from BMO, chief economist Doug Porter notes that the loonie is not tracking commodity prices higher as it usually does,

Story continues below advertisement

“With oil prices closing in on $80 and at their highest level in seven years, broad measures of Canadian commodity prices are on the march again. The spike in natgas prices above $6 has piled on. The BoC’s commodity price index is poised to push through the highs hit earlier this year, when lumber was reaching for the sky. This broad strength is good news for Canada’s balance of payments, and merchandise trade has already turned positive so far this year (versus a deficit of $37.5 billion last year). Still, the Canadian dollar is mostly unimpressed by the upswing in resource prices. True, the loonie has firmed from recent lows of around 78 cents ($1.28/US$) to 79.5 cents now (just under $1.26) . But it still looks a tad light stacked up against recent oil prices.”

I’ve written previously that over the past year, the Canadian dollar has been tracking copper rpices more closely than oil, and that continues to be the case.

“@SBarlow_ROB BMO: CAD not tracking energy price’ – (research excerpt) Twitter

" @SBarlow_ROB copper/CAD --> " – (chart) Twitter

***

Diversion: “Why are newer, nice neighborhoods so hard to find?” – Marginal Revolution

Story continues below advertisement

Tweet of the Day:

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies