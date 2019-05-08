Buy the dip in oil stocks: Citi

A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading today on the Web
The biggest story by far this morning is a report alleging that Chinese officials attempted to re-write a near-complete trade agreement with the United States, prompting the White House to threaten more tariffs and a sharp market sell-off.
In a Wednesday report called What if it’s not a bluff?, U.K.-based Citi analyst Antonin Jullier cites an orchestrated devaluation of the Chinese yuan as the biggest market and economic risk,
“The relatively calm price action on day 1 indicates an extreme level of comfort from the market that this is a bluff on the part of the President – quite a gamble. The real risk now is whether China feels that they have no downside in retaliating via the FX channel – “while a rapid depreciation of CNH may not be palatable to policy makers, a gradual decline in renminbi versus trade partner currencies is likely” … The deflationary impulse that would create would derail the ECB project as well as put pressure on the BoJ’
"@SBarlow_ROB C: what if it's not a bluff?' – (research excerpt)
“Trump’s tariff threat came after China backtracked on nearly all aspects of U.S. trade deal: sources” – Report on Business
“Investors sell shares, shelter in bonds before make-or-break trade talks” – Reuters
**
Also from Citi, energy analyst Edward Morse recommends investors buy the dip in crude and oil producing stocks,
“The recent oil price fall as not reflective of market fundamentals and we now see an opportunity to buy the dip in anticipation of an upward correction soon … Bears should not be overly confident about Saudi Arabia boosting production to offset Iranian losses. Our view is that the Kingdom will stick to its goal of global stock drawdowns until OPEC+ meets in Vienna next month … fundamentals appear to have strengthened and disruption risks have escalated. Physical market indicators show backwardation across Brent CFD structure and strong DFLs, pointing to a disconnect between physical and financial flows."
I have a more cautious column on the oil sector in print today, leaning on signs of bullish speculative excess in futures markets, and Energy Information Agency forecasts for quarterly fuel inventory builds for the next 18 months.
"@SBarlow_ROB C: buy the dip in crude ' – (research excerpt)
“Oil steady near $70 as China demand offsets concerns about trade” – Reuters
“China’s crude imports climbed to a record last month as it stocked up on Iranian oil before exemptions from U.S. sanctions expired” – Bloomberg
“There’s a mismatch between how physical oil traders sees the state of the oil market and slumping futures prices” – Bloomberg
***
Nomura’s research coverage of Commodity Trading Advisors – speculative, aggressive, trend-following funds that few investors are aware of - is invaluable. In a Wednesday report, Nomura suggests that CTAs are waiting with their fingers over the sell button, watching for the S&P 500 to hold the 2820 level,
“Some of the more nimble trend-following players started to either liquidate longs or reduced their leverage. CTAs, for instance, have closed out some of their long positions in S&P 500 futures and NASDAQ 100 futures. We believe CTAs were forced to begin liquidating long positions built up since the end of March, as the S&P 500 is now sitting below what we believe to be the first trigger point for selling at roughly 2,915. We expect systematic selling to ease if the S&P 500 manages to hold the line above 2,820, which we believe to be the next trigger point, but a drop below this level may well encourage further unwinding of long positions."
"@SBarlow_ROB1h Nomura: 2820 the key level for CTAs" - (research excerpt)
**
Tweet of the Day:
The weakness in mining stocks and semiconductors along with a relentless bid in long-term Treasury rates tells me some pockets of the #StockMarket and the #Bond market were already discounting slower H2 #GDP growth. This was well before renewed concerns about #TradeWars #China— Joseph A. LaVorgna (@Lavorgnanomics) May 8, 2019
