There has been insider buying near a key support level at Alberta oil and gas producer Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. TVE-T. First-quarter results released after the close on May 10 included production of 67,938 barrels of oil equivalent per day (50.6-per-cent heavy oil), up from 41,335 boe/d a year earlier, but the stock set a 52-week low of $3.24 on May 11. It closed at $3.34 on the day, above the previous closing 52-week low set in September. Insiders have spent $238,081 buying shares in the public market since results were announced.

Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.

Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.

