Buying the dip: Telus, BMO feature on list of 30 low volatility stocks to invest in now

A number of Canadian stocks are represented in a list of 30 volatility-fighting stock picks from Citi strategist Chris Montagu.
Telus Corp is at the top of the list, while Royal Bank of Canada, Bank of Montreal and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the top 10,
“Investing in Low Volatility stocks remains a simple but effective way to generate strong risk adjusted performance. For example, each month, we rank stocks based on their 6 month volatility. Long Top Quintile, Short the market. Based on this strategy, the historical Sharpe Ratio is 0.95 from 2000 onwards. The strategy is negatively correlated with the market (ρ=−0.69) and positively correlated with VIX Index (ρ=0.35). It offers protection, but allows participation to positive trends.’
Goldman Sachs is touting commodity-related stocks as the place for investors to buy the market dip. The reasoning is not exactly straight-forward – it’s based on the shape of commodity futures curves,
“While rising macro concerns and escalating trade tensions have weighed on metals and agriculture prices, those risks are starting to be offset by the return of backwardation and a positive carry, analysts including Sabine Schels said in a May 23 note. The S&P GSCI commodity index is generating positive roll returns for the first time in eight months and the bank is forecasting a 3-month return of 6.1%. .. The base metals sector in particular is cheap again, with copper trading below $6,000 a ton relative to an incentive price of $7,000… Crude and iron ore, which have rallied this year on tight supplies, would require further disruptions for more upside.“
“Positive roll” means that, for example, when the six month copper future becomes the five month future as time passes, the downward sloping futures curve means the contract’s value climbs.
“Goldman Says Buy Commodities in Worst Weekly Slump This Year” – Bloomberg
The crude price has been blasted this week, making the outlook even more confusing. Here’s Citi’s recap,
“The latest Markit US Manufacturing PMI print was unexpectedly weak, a mere 50.6 against expectations for 52.6. This accelerated crude’s downward slide that started early in the morning.. More recently, losses of similar magnitude had already been seen during 4Q’18, but at the time physical market indicators were looser than they are today. The two-standard-deviation move in flat price has gone hand in hand with an unusual strengthening of the prompt time spread, which are now trading 24c higher, whereas during the last quarter of 2018, Brent structure was in contango, and downside moves corresponded with weaker time spreads. Another stark difference emerges when looking at other physical indicators across the North Sea.”
“Brent rises towards $69, but set for 2019’s biggest weekly loss” – Report on Business
