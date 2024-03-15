Monday March 18

China retail sales, industrial production, and fixed asset investment data

Euro area consumer price index

830 am ET: Canadian industrial product price and raw materials indexes for February.

830 am ET: Canadian construction investment

9 am ET: Canadian existing home sales for February. They are expected to be up 17 per cent from a year ago, with average prices up 3 per cent. MLS home price index also expected.

10 am ET: U.S. NAHB housing market index.

Tuesday March 19

Japan industrial production

Australia monetary policy announcement

830 am ET: Canadian consumer price index for February. Consensus is for a monthly rise of 0.6 per cent, or up 3.1 per cent from a year ago, accelerating from January’s 2.9 per cent annual rise. Core readings are also expected to be modestly higher.

830 am ET: U.S. housing starts and building permits

New Brunswick budget

Earnings include: True North Commercial REIT

Wednesday March 20

Euro area consumer confidence. Germany producer price index. Italy industrial production. U.K. CPI and PPI

130 pm ET: Bank of Canada summary of deliberations for the March 6 policy decision.

2 pm ET: FOMC policy announcement and summary of economic projections. Fed Chair Powell’s press briefing follows at 230 pm.

Saskatchewan budget

Earnings include: Chewy, Alimentation Couche-Tard, General Mills, KB Home, H.B. Fuller, Boyd Group Services, Power Corp., Glacier Media, Mogo

Thursday March 21

Euro area and U.K. purchasing managers indexes and ECB Economic Bulletin

France business confidence and retail sales

Bank of England monetary policy announcement

830 am ET: Canada new housing price index for February. It’s expected to be down 0.5 per cent from a year ago.

830 am ET: Canadian household credit for January

830 am ET: U.S. weekly jobless claims

830 am ET: U.S. current account deficit.

830 am ET: Philadelphia Fed Index

935 am ET: Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Gravelle speaks at the CFA Society in Toronto.

945 am ET: S&P Global PMIs

10 am ET: U.S. existing home sales

10 am ET: U.S. leading indicator

Earnings include: Accenture, Nike, FedEx, Lululemon Athletica, Darden Restaurants, Carnival Corp., Wynn Macau

Friday March 22

Japan CPI

Germany releases business confidence figures and the UK releases consumer confidence and retail sales data.

830 am ET: Canadian retail sales for January. Consensus is for a decline of 0.4 per cent.

Ottawa’s budget balance

Earnings include: Lithium Americas; Dentalcorp Holdings