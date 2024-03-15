Monday March 18
China retail sales, industrial production, and fixed asset investment data
Euro area consumer price index
830 am ET: Canadian industrial product price and raw materials indexes for February.
830 am ET: Canadian construction investment
9 am ET: Canadian existing home sales for February. They are expected to be up 17 per cent from a year ago, with average prices up 3 per cent. MLS home price index also expected.
10 am ET: U.S. NAHB housing market index.
Tuesday March 19
Japan industrial production
Australia monetary policy announcement
830 am ET: Canadian consumer price index for February. Consensus is for a monthly rise of 0.6 per cent, or up 3.1 per cent from a year ago, accelerating from January’s 2.9 per cent annual rise. Core readings are also expected to be modestly higher.
830 am ET: U.S. housing starts and building permits
New Brunswick budget
Earnings include: True North Commercial REIT
Wednesday March 20
Euro area consumer confidence. Germany producer price index. Italy industrial production. U.K. CPI and PPI
130 pm ET: Bank of Canada summary of deliberations for the March 6 policy decision.
2 pm ET: FOMC policy announcement and summary of economic projections. Fed Chair Powell’s press briefing follows at 230 pm.
Saskatchewan budget
Earnings include: Chewy, Alimentation Couche-Tard, General Mills, KB Home, H.B. Fuller, Boyd Group Services, Power Corp., Glacier Media, Mogo
Thursday March 21
Euro area and U.K. purchasing managers indexes and ECB Economic Bulletin
France business confidence and retail sales
Bank of England monetary policy announcement
830 am ET: Canada new housing price index for February. It’s expected to be down 0.5 per cent from a year ago.
830 am ET: Canadian household credit for January
830 am ET: U.S. weekly jobless claims
830 am ET: U.S. current account deficit.
830 am ET: Philadelphia Fed Index
935 am ET: Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Gravelle speaks at the CFA Society in Toronto.
945 am ET: S&P Global PMIs
10 am ET: U.S. existing home sales
10 am ET: U.S. leading indicator
Earnings include: Accenture, Nike, FedEx, Lululemon Athletica, Darden Restaurants, Carnival Corp., Wynn Macau
Friday March 22
Japan CPI
Germany releases business confidence figures and the UK releases consumer confidence and retail sales data.
830 am ET: Canadian retail sales for January. Consensus is for a decline of 0.4 per cent.
Ottawa’s budget balance
Earnings include: Lithium Americas; Dentalcorp Holdings