Monday October 2

Canada’s National Day of Truth and Reconciliation (stock markets open, bond markets closed)

China, China and Euro zone manufacturing PMI

(9:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s S&P Global Manufacturing PMI for September.

(9:45 a.m. ET) U.S. S&P Global Manufacturing PMI for September.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. ISM Manufacturing PMI for September.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. construction spending for August. The Street is projecting an increase of 0.6 per cent from July.

(11 a.m. ET) U.S. Fed chair Jerome Powell participates in a roundtable discussion in York, Pa.

==

Tuesday October 3

(8:25 a.m. ET) Bank of Canada on-executive deputy governor Nicolas Vincent speaks on Canada’s economic situation at the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. Job Openings & Labor Turnover Survey for August.

Also: Canadian and U.S. auto sales for September.

Earnings include: McCormick & Co. Inc.; NovaGold Resources Inc.

==

Wednesday October 4

Japan and Euro zone services and composite PMI

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. ADP National Employment Report for September. The consensus forecast is an increase of 150,000 jobs from August.

(9:45 a.m. ET) U.S. S&P Global Services PMI for September.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. factory orders for September. The Street is projecting a month-over-month rise of 0.2 per cent.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. ISM Services PMI for September.

==

Thursday October 5

Germany trade surplus

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s merchandise trade balance for August.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of Sept. 30. Estimate is 210,000, up 6,000 from the previous week.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. goods and services trade deficit for August.

(10 a.m. ET) Canada’s Ivey PMI for September.

Earnings include: ConAgra Foods Inc.; Constellation Brands Inc.; Levi Strauss & Co.; Richelieu Hardware Ltd.

==

Friday October 6

Japan household spending

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian employment for September. The Street is expecting an increase of 0.1 per cent (or 29,600 jobs) from August with the unemployment rate rising 0.1 per cent to 5.6 per cent and average hourly wages rising 4.7 per cent year-over-year

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. nonfarm payrolls for September. Consensus is an increase of 170,000 positions from August with the unemployment rate falling 0.1 per cent to 3.7 per cent and average hourly earnings increasing 0.3 per cent month-over-month and 4.3 per cent year-over-year.

Earnings include: Tilray Inc.