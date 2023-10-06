Monday October 9

Canadian markets closed (Thanksgiving)

U.S. bond markets closed (Columbus Day)

China aggregate yuan financing, new yuan loans and money supply.

Germany industrial production

==

Tuesday October 10

IMF releases World Economic Outlook

(6 a.m. ET) U.S. Small Business Economic Trends Survey for September.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. wholesale inventories for August.

Earnings include: PepsiCo Inc.

==

Wednesday October 11

Germany CPI

ECB’s 3-year CPI expectations are released

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian building permits for August. Estimate is a month-over-month decline of 1.5 per cent.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. PPI Final Demand for September. The Street is expecting an increase of 0.7 per cent from August and 1.6 per cent year-over-year.

(2 p.m. ET) U.S. Fed minutes from Sept. 19-20 meeting are released.

Earnings include: BlackRock Inc.

==

Thursday October 12

Japan core machine orders and banking lending

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of Oct. 7. Estimate is 212,000, up 5,000 from the previous week.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. CPI for September. Consensus is a rise of 0.3 per cent from August and up 3.6 per cent year-over-year.

(2 p.m. ET) U.S. budget balance for September.

Earnings include: Delta Air Lines Inc.; Domino’s Pizza Inc.; Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

==

Friday October 13

China CPI, PPI and trade surplus

Euro zone industrial production

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. import prices for September. The Street is forecasting a rise of 0.6 per cent from August but a decline of 1.4 per cent year-over-year.

(9 a.m. ET) Canadian existing home sales and average prices for September. Estimates are increases of 5.0 per cent and 2.0 per cent year-over-year, respectively.

(9 a.m. ET) Canada’s MLS Home Price Index for September. Estimate is an increase of 2.0 per cent from the same period a year ago.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment survey for October.

Earnings include: Citigroup Inc.; MTY Food Group Inc.; PNC Financial Services Group Inc.; Progressive Corp.; UnitedHealth Group Inc.; Wells Fargo & Co.;