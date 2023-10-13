Monday October 16

Japan industrial production

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s manufacturing sales and orders for August. Estimates are month-over-month increases of 1.0 per cent and 1.1 per cent, respectively.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian wholesale trade for August. Estimate is a gain of 2.6 per cent from August.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Empire State Manufacturing Survey for October.

(10:30 a.m. ET) Bank of Canada’s Business Outlook Survey and Survey of Consumer Expectations for Q3.

Earnings include: Charles Schwab Corp.; Rio Tinto ADR

--

Tuesday October 17

Germany’s ZEW Survey

UK employment

(8:15 a.m. ET) Canadian housing starts for September. Estimate is an annualized rate decline of 1.0 per cent.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s CPI for September. The Street expects a flat reading month-over-month and up 3.9 per cent year-over-year.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian international securities transactions for August.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian new motor vehicle sales for August. Estimate is a year-over-year jump of 20.0 per cent.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. retail sales for September. The Street is projecting a rise of 0.3 per cent from August (or 0.1 per cent after excluding automobiles and gas).

(9:15 a.m. ET) U.S. industrial production and capacity utilization for September.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. NAHB Housing Index for October.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. business inventories for August. Estimate is a rise of 0.3 per cent from July.

(4 p.m. ET) U.S. foreign purchases of U.S. securities for August.

Earnings include: Bank of America; Bank of NY Mellon; Goldman Sachs Group Inc.; JB Transport Services Inc.; Johnson & Johnson; Lockheed Martin Corp.; Prologis Inc.; United Airlines Holdings Inc.

--

Wednesday October 18

China GDP, industrial production, retail sales and fixed asset investment

Euro zone CPI

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. housing starts for September. The Street expects a rise of 7.6 per cent on an annualized rate basis.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. building permits for September. Consensus is an annualized rate decline of 5.9 per cent.

(2 p.m. ET) U.S. Beige Book is released.

Earnings include: Abbott Laboratories; A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund; Procter & Gamble Co.; Morgan Stanley; Netflix Inc.; Tesla Inc.; U.S. Bancorp

--

Thursday October 19

Japan trade deficit

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian industrial product and raw materials price indexes for September. Estimates are month-over-month increases of 0.1 per cent and 3.0 per cent, respectively.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of Oct. 14. Estimate is 214,000, up 5,000 from the previous week.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Philadelphia Fed Index for October.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. existing home sales for September. The Street is forecasting an annualized rate slide of 4.0 per cent.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. leading indicator for September. Consensus is a decline of 0.4 per cent from August.

(12 p.m. ET) U.S. Fed chair Jerome Powell speaks at the Economic Club of New York.

Earnings include: AT&T Inc.; Blackstone Inc.; Centamin PLC; Mullen Group Ltd.; Philip Morris International Inc.; Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd.; Union Pacific Corp.

--

Friday October 20

Japan CPI

Germany PPI

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian construction investment for August.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian retail sales for August. The Street is projecting a decline of 0.2 per cent from July.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian monthly credit aggregates for August.

Earnings include: American Express Co.; Schlumberger NV