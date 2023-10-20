Monday October 23

Euro zone consumer confidence

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Chicago Fed National Activity Index for September.

(2 p.m. ET) U.S. budget balance for September.

Earnings include: PrairieSky Royalty Ltd.; TFI International Inc.

Tuesday October 24

Japan and euro zone PMI

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s new housing price index for September. Analyst estimate is flat month-over-month and down 0.8 per cent year-over-year.

(9:45 a.m. ET) U.S. S&P Global PMIs for October.

Earnings include: Alphabet Inc.; Canadian National Railway Co.; Coca-Cola Co,; Danaher Corp.; General Electric Co.; General Motors Co.; Halliburton Co.; Microsoft Corp.; Morguard North American Residential; Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc.; Nucor Corp.; Teck Resources Ltd.; Texas Instruments Inc.; Verizon Communications Inc.; Visa Inc.; 3M Inc.

Wednesday October 25

(10 a.m. ET) Bank of Canada policy announcement and Monetary Policy Report release with Governor Tiff Macklem’s press conference to follow.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. new home sales for September. The Street is projecting an annualized rate increase of 1.2 per cent.

(4:35 p.m. ET) U.S. Fed Chair Jerome Powell delivers the opening remarks at the Moynihan Lecture in Social Science and Public Policy in Washington.

Earnings include: Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd.; Alamos Gold Inc.; Allied Properties REIT; Boeing Co.; Canfor Corp.; Celestica Inc.; Champion Iron Ltd.; IBM; Meta Platforms Inc.; Methanex Corp.; New Gold Inc.; Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd.; Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.; T-Mobile US Inc.; Waste Connections Inc.; West Fraser Timber Co Ltd.; Whitecap Resources Inc.

Thursday October 26

ECB policy announcement with President Christine Lagarde’s press conference to follow

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s Survey of Employment, Payrolls and Hours for August.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian manufacturing sales for September.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of Oct. 21. Estimate is 209,000, up 11,000 from the previous week.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. real GDP and GDP deflator for Q3. Consensus forecasts are annualized rate rises of 4.4 per cent and 2.5 per cent, respectively.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. goods trade deficit for September.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. wholesale and retail inventories for September.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. durable and core orders for September. The Street expects rises of 1.4 per cent and 0.1 percent from August, respectively.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. pending home sales for September. Consensus is a month-over-month decline of 1.0 per cent.

(11 a.m. ET) U.S. Kansas City Manufacturing Activity Survey for October.

Earnings include: Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd.; Amazon.com Inc.; Atco Ltd.; Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.; Canadian Utilities Ltd.; Caterpillar Inc.; Eldorado Gold Corp.; FirstService Corp.; Ford Motor Co.; Honeywell International Inc.; Intel Corp.; Mastercard Inc.; Merck & Co. Inc.; Newmont Goldcorp Corp.; Shopify Inc.; United Parcel Services Inc.; Winpak Ltd.

Friday October 27

China industrial profits

Japan CPI

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian wholesale trade for September.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. personal spending and income for September. The consensus projections are month-over-month increases of 0.5 per cent and 0.4 per cent, respectively.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. core PCE price index for September. The Street expects a rise of 0.3 per cent from August and 3.7 per cent year-over-year.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Survey for October.

Also: Ottawa’s budget balance for August.

Earnings include: AbbVie Inc.; Allkem Ltd.; Chevron Corp.; Exxon Mobil Corp.; Fortis Inc.; Imperial Oil Ltd.