Monday October 30

Euro zone economic confidence

Germany’s real GDP and consumer prices

Bank of Japan’s monetary policy meeting (through Tuesday).

(10:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Dallas Fed Manufacturing Activity for October.

(3:30 p.m. ET) Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem and Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers appear before the House Standing Committee on Finance.

Earnings include: Air Canada; Gibson Energy Inc.; McDonald’s Corp.; TMX Group Ltd.; Topaz Energy Corp.; Toromont Industries Ltd.

--

Tuesday October 31

China manufacturing PMI

Japan jobless rate, retail sales and industrial production

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s monthly real GDP for August. The Street is projecting an increase of 0.1 per cent from July.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. employment cost index for Q3. The consensus is a rise of 1.0 per cent from Q2 and up 4.3 per cent year-over-year.

(9 a.m. ET) U.S. S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price Index for August. Consensus is a rise of 0.8 per cent from July and up 2.0 per cent year-over-year.

(9 a.m. ET) U.S. FHFA House Price Index for August. The Street is estimating an increase of 0.5 per cent month-over-month and up 5.4 per cent year-over-year.

(9:45 a.m. ET) U.S. Chicago PMI for October.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index for October.

Also: U.S. Fed meeting begins

Earnings include: Amgen Inc.; Advanced Micro Devices Inc.; Caterpillar Inc.; Centerra Gold Inc.; First Capital Realty Inc.; First National Financial Corp.; International Petroleum Corp.; Pfizer Inc.; Stellantis NV

--

Wednesday November 1

(8:15 a.m. ET) U.S. ADP National Employment Report for October. Estimate is an increase of 150,000 jobs (versus a rise of 89,000 in September).

(9:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s S&P global manufacturing PMI for October.

(9:45 a.m. ET) U.S. S&P global manufacturing PMI for October.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. ISM manufacturing PMI for October.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. construction spending for September. Consensus is a month-over-month rose of 0.4 per cent/

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. Job Openings & Labor Turnover Survey for September.

(2 p.m. ET) U.S. Fed announcement with chair Jerome Powell’s press conference to follow.

(4:15 p.m. ET) Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem and Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers appear before the Senate Standing Committee on Banking, Commerce and the Economy.

Also: Canadian and U.S. auto sales for October.

Earnings include: Airbnb Inc.; Bausch + Lomb Corp.; Canada Goose Holdings Inc.; Capital Power Corp.; Cenovus Energy Inc.; Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.; Cogeco Inc.; Cogeco Communications Inc.; CVS Health Corp.; Estee Lauder Companies Inc.; GFL Environmental Holdings Inc.; IGM Financial Inc.; InterRent REIT; Kinaxis Inc.; Mondelez International Inc.; NexGen Energy Ltd.; Nutrien Ltd.; Parkland Fuel Corp.; PayPal Holdings Inc.; Qualcomm Inc.; Secure Energy Services Inc.; Spin Master Corp.; SSR Mining Inc.; Vermilion Energy Inc.

--

Thursday November 2

China’s current account surplus

Bank of England’s monetary policy announcement

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of Oct. 28. Estimate is 210,000, flat from the previous week.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. productivity and unit labour costs for Q3. Consensus estimates are annualized rate increases of 4.0 per cent and 0.7 per cent, respectively.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. factory orders for September. The Street is expecting a month-over-month increase of 1.7 per cent.

Also: Ontario’s fall economic statement

Earnings include: Apple Inc.; Barrick Gold Corp.; Bausch Health Companies Inc.; Baytex Energy Corp.; BCE Inc.; Bombardier Inc.; Canadian Natural Resources Ltd.; Canfor Corp.; Colliers International Group Inc.; ConocoPhillips; Crescent Point Energy Corp.; Eli Lilly and Co.; Ero Copper Corp.; Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd.; First Majestic Silver Corp.; Gildan Activewear Inc.; Interfor Corp.; Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp.; Lightspeed Commerce Inc.; Maple Leaf Foods Inc.; Open Text Corp.; Pason Systems Inc.; Pembina Pipeline Corp.; Primo Water Corp.; RioCan REIT; Shopify Inc.; Starbucks Corp.

--

Friday November 3

Japan’s markets closed

Euro zone jobless rate

Germany’s trade surplus

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian employment for October. The Street expects an increase of 0.1 per cent, or 25,000 jobs, from September with the unemployment rate rising 0.1 per cent to 5.6 per cent.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. nonfarm payrolls for October. Consensus is an increase of 180,000 jobs from September with the unemployment rate remaining 3.8 per cent.

(9:45 a.m. ET) U.S. S&P global services and composite PMI for October.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. ISM services PMI for October.

Earnings include: Alibaba ADR; AltaGas Ltd.; Arc Resources Ltd.; Brookfield Business Partners LP; Brookfield Renewable Partners LP; Cameco Corp.; Capstone Mining Corp.; Enbridge Inc.; Energy Fuels Inc.; Magna International Inc.; Restaurant Brands International Inc.; Telus International Inc.; TransAlta Renewables Inc.; Westshore Terminals Investment Corp.