Monday November 6

China trade surplus

Japan and Euro zone services and composite PMI

Bank of Japan minutes from Sept. 21-22 meeting

(10 a.m. ET) Canada’s Ivey PMI for October.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. Global Supply Chain Pressure Index for October.

(10:30 a.m. ET) Bank of Canada Market Participants Survey for Q3.

(2 p.m. ET) U.S. Senior Loan Officer Opinion Survey for October.

Earnings include: Berkshire Hathaway Inc.; CT REIT; Element Fleet Management Corp.; Finning International Inc.; Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.; MEG Energy Corp.; Obsidian Energy Ltd.; Sandstorm Gold Ltd.; Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc.

--

Tuesday November 7

Japan household spending

Euro zone producer prices

Germany industrial production

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s merchandise trade balance for September.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. goods and services trade deficit for September. The Street is projecting US$60.5-billion, up from US$58.3-billion in August.

(11:30 a.m. ET) Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Sharon Kozicki gives the opening remarks at the John Kuszczak Memorial Lecture in Ottawa.

(3 p.m. ET) U.S. consumer credit for September,

Also: Quebec’s fiscal update.

Earnings include: Ballard Power Systems Inc,; Boardwalk REIT; Cargojet Inc.; Dream Industrial REIT; Dundee Precious Metals Inc.; EQB Inc.; Gilead Sciences Inc.; Goeasy Ltd.; iA Financial Corp. Inc.; Intact Financial Corp.; Killam Properties Inc.; Occidental Petroleum Corp.; Ovintiv Inc.; Pan American Silver Corp.; Pet Valu Holdings Ltd.; Stella-Jones Inc.; Superior Plus Corp.; TransAlta Corp.; Tricon Capital Group Inc.; Uber Technologies Inc.

--

Wednesday November 8

China aggregate yuan financing and new loans

Euro zone retail sales

Germany consumer prices

ECB’s three-year CPI expectations

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian building permits for September.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. wholesale inventories for September.

(9:15 a.m. ET) U.S. Fed chair Jerome Powell delivers opening remarks at the Fed’s Division of Research and Statistics Centennial Conference.

(1:30 p.m. ET) Bank of Canada’s Summary of Deliberations for the Oct. 25 decision.

Earnings include: B2Gold Corp.; Canadian Apartment Properties REIT; CCL Industries Inc.; CGI Inc.; Choice Properties REIT; Crombie REIT; E-L Financial Corp.; Franco-Nevada Corp.; Great-West Lifeco Inc.; Granite REIT; Green Thumb Industries Inc.; Hudbay Minerals Inc.; Hydro One Ltd.; Keyera Corp.; Kinross Gold Corp.; Linamar Corp.; Lundin Gold Inc.; Manulife Financial Corp.; Nuvei Corp.; NuVista Energy Ltd.; Parex Resources Inc.; Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.; Russel Metals Inc.; Smart REIT; TC Energy Corp.; Tourmaline Oil Corp.; Walt Disney Co.; WSP Global Inc.

--

Thursday November 9

China CPI and PPI

Japan bank lending

ECB economic bulletin

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of Nov. 4. Estimate is 222,000, up 5,000 from the previous week.

(11:45 a.m. ET) Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers speaks at Advocis Vancouver.

(2 p.m. ET) U.S. Fed chair Jerome Powell speaks on a panel on monetary policy challenges in a global economic at an IMF conference..

Earnings include: Altus Group Ltd.; Autocanada Inc.; Becton Dickinson and Co.; Boralex Inc.; CAE Inc.; Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd.; Canoe EIT Income Fund; Canopy Growth Corp.; Chartwell Retirement Residences; CI Financial Corp.; Constellation Software Inc.; Curaleaf Holdings Inc.; Definity Financial Corp.; Docebo Inc.; Endeavour Mining Corp.; Exchange Income Corp.; IAMGold Corp.; Northland Power Inc.; Paramount Resources Ltd.; Quebecor Inc.; Rogers Communications Inc.; Saputo Inc.; Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc.; Stantec Inc.; Suncor Energy Inc.; Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

--

Friday November 10

U.S. Veterans Day (stock markets open and bond markets closed)

UK GDP, industrial production and trade deficit

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Survey for November.

(10:30 a.m. ET) Bank of Canada Senior Loan Officer Survey for Q3.

Earnings include: Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.; Emera Inc.; Kelt Exploration Ltd.; Lassonde Industries Inc.; MAG Silver Corp.; Onex Corp.; SNC-Lavalin Group Inc.