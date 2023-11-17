Monday November 20

Germany producer prices

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian construction investment for September.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. leading indicator for October. Analysts on the Street are projecting a decline of 0.6 per cent from September.

Earnings include: Agilent Technologies Inc.

--

Tuesday November 21

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s CPI for October. The Street is projecting an increase of 0.2 per cent from September and up 3.2 per cent year-over-year.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s new housing price index for October. Estimate is a decline of 0.2 per cent from September and a 1.0-per-cent drop year-over-year.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. existing home sales for October. Consensus is an annualized rate decline of 1.5 per cent.

(2 p.m. ET) U.S. Fed minutes from Oct. 31- Nov. 1 meeting released

Also: Canada’s Federal Fall Economic Statement

Earnings include: Analog Devices Inc.; Autodesk Inc.; Dell Technologies Inc.; George Weston Ltd.; HP Inc.; Lowe’s Companies Inc.; Medtronic PLC; Nvidia Corp.; Zoom Video Communications Inc.

--

Wednesday November 22

Euro zone consumer confidence

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of Nov. 18. Estimate is 229,000, down 2,000 from the previous week.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. durable and core goods orders for October.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index for November.

(11:30 a.m. ET) Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem speaks at the Saint John Region Chamber of Commerce in New Brunswick.

Earnings include: Deere & Co.

--

Thursday November 23

U.S. markets closed (Thanksgiving)

Japan’s markets closed

Euro zone PMI

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s wholesale trade for October.

--

Friday November 24

U.S. markets close at 1 p.m. ET

Japan CPI and PMI

Germany GDP and business climate

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian retail sales for September. Consensus is flat month-over-month and down 0.3 per cent year-over-year.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s manufacturing sales for October.

(9:45 a.m. ET) U.S. S&P Global PMI for November.

Also: Ottawa’s budget balance for September.