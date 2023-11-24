Monday November 27

China industrial profits

Japan machine tool orders

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. new home sales for October. The Street is expected an annualized rate decline of 4.8 per cent.

Earnings include: Calian Technologies Ltd.; OrganiGram Holdings Inc.; Zscaler Inc.

--

Tuesday November 28

Germany consumer confidence

(9 a.m. ET) U.S. S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price Index (20 city) for September. Consensus is an increase of 0.9 per cent from August and up 4.2 per cent year-over-year.

(9 a.m. ET) U.S. FHFA House Price Index for September. Consensus is a rise of 0.4 per cent month-over-month and up 5.7 per cent year-over-year.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index for November.

Earnings include: Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.; Bank of Nova Scotia; Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.; Intuit Inc.; Splunk Inc.; Workday Inc.

--

Wednesday November 29

Euro zone economic and consumer confidence

Germany CPI

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s current account balance for Q3.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. real GDP for Q3. The Street is expecting an annualized rate rise of 5.0 per cent.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. pre-tax corporate profits for Q3. Estimate is a year-over-year decline of 2.9 per cent.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. goods trade deficit for October.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. wholesale and retail inventories for October.

(2 p.m. ET) U.S. Beige Book is released.

Earnings include: Dollar Tree Inc.; Snowflake Inc.; Synopsys Inc.

--

Thursday November 30

China PMI

Japan retail sales and industrial production

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s real GDP and chain prices for Q3. The Street is projecting annualized rate increases of 0.1 per cent and 6.0 per cent, respectively.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s monthly real GDP for September. Consensus is a flat reading from August.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s job vacancy rate for September.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of Nov. 25. Estimate is 225,000, up 16,000 from the previous week.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. personal spending and income for October. The Street is expecting month-over-month rises of 0.2 per cent for both.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. core PCE price index for October. Consensus is a rise of 0.2 per cent from September and 3.5 per cent year-over-year.

(9:45 a.m. ET) U.S. Chicago PMI for November.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. pending home sales for October. The Street is expecting a decline of 0.9 per cent from September.

Also: OPEC+ meeting

Earnings include: BRP Inc.; Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce; Rogers Sugar Inc.; Royal Bank of Canada; Salesforce Inc.; Toronto-Dominion Bank; VMware Inc.

--

Friday December 1

China Caixin manufacturing PMI

Japan jobless rate, capital spending and manufacturing PMI

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian employment for November. Consensus is a gain of 0.1 per cent, or 15,000 jobs, from October with the unemployment rate rising 0.1 per cent to 5.8 per cent.

(9:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s S&P Global Manufacturing PMI for November.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. ISM Manufacturing PMI for November.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. construction spending for October.

(11 a.m. ET) U.S. Fed chair Jerome Powell joins a fireside chat at Spelman College.

(2 p.m. ET) Mr. Powell and Fed governor Lisa Cook participate in a roundtable discussion on tech innovation and entrepreneurship.

Also: U.S. and Canadian auto sales for November.

Earnings include: Bank of Montreal; Marvell Technology Inc.; National Bank of Canada