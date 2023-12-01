Monday December 4

Germany trade surplus

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. factory orders for October. The Street is projecting a decline of 2.7 per cent from September.

Earnings include: Nio Inc.

Tuesday December 5

Japan, China services and composite PMI

Euro zone services and composite PMI and producer price index

(9:30 a.m. ET) Canadian S&P Global Services PMI for November.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. ISM Services PMI for November.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey for October.

Earnings include: AutoZone Inc.; Descartes Systems Group Inc.; Ferguson PLC

Wednesday December 6

China trade surplus

Euro zone retail sales

Germany factory orders

(8:15 a.m. ET) U.S. ADP National Employment Report for November. Estimate is an increase of 125,000 jobs from October.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian labour productivity for Q3. Estimate is a month-over-month drop of 0.6 per cent.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s merchandise trade balance for October.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. productivity for Q3. The Street expects an annualized rate increase of 4.9 per cent with unit labour costs declining 0.9 per cent.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. goods and service trade balance for October

(10 a.m. ET) Bank of Canada’s policy announcement.

Earnings include: Brown Forman Corp.; Campbell Soup Co.; Evertz Technologies Inc.; GameStop Corp.; North West Company Inc.

Thursday December 7

Euro zone real GDP

Germany industrial production

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian building permits for October.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for Dec. 2. Estimate is 225,000, up 7,000 from the previous week.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. wholesale trade for October.

(12 p.m. ET) U.S. flow of funds for Q3.

(12:15 p.m. ET) Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Toni Gravelle speaks at the Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce.

(3 p.m. ET) U.S. consumer credit for October.

Earnings include: Broadcom Inc.; Dollar General Corp.; EQB Inc.; Laurentian Bank of Canada; Lululemon Athletica Inc.

Friday December 8

Japan real GDP, household spending and bank lending

Germany CPI

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s capacity utilization for Q3. Estimate is 81.0 per cent, down from 81.4 per cent in Q2.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. employment for November. The consensus is an increase of 200,000 jobs from October with the unemployment rate remaining 3.9 per cent and average hourly earnings up 0.3 per cent (or 4.0 per cent year-over-year).

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index for December.

Earnings include: Canadian Western Bank