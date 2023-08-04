Monday August 7

Canadian markets closed (Civic Holiday)

(3 p.m. ET) U.S. consumer credit for June.

Earnings include: Berkshire Hathaway Inc.; Palantir Technologies Inc.

--

Tuesday August 8

China’s CPI

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s merchandise trade balance for June.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. goods and services trade balance for June.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. wholesale trade for June. The Street is projecting a decline of 0.3 per cent from May.

Earnings include: Barrick Gold Corp.; CT REIT; Element Fleet Management Corp.; Eli Lilly and Co.; Finning International Inc.; Franco-Nevada Corp.; Great-West Lifeco Inc.; Green Thumb Industries Inc.; HudBay Minerals Inc.; Innergex Renewable Energy Inc.; Pet Valu Holdings Ltd.; Restaurant Brands International Inc.; Sun Life Financial Inc.; Tricon Capital Group Inc.; United Parcel Service Inc.; WSP Global Inc.

--

Wednesday August 9

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian building permits for June.

Earnings include: CAE Inc.; CCL Industries Inc.; Crombie REIT; Curaleaf Holdings Inc.; Granite REIT; Hydro One Ltd.; Keyera Corp.; Kinaxis Inc.; Linamar Corp.; Manulife Financial Corp.; Metro Inc.; NexGen Energy Ltd.; Nuvei Corp.; Smart REIT; Stantec Inc.; Stella-Jones Inc.; Walt Disney Co.

--

Thursday August 10

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of Aug 5.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. CPI for July. The Street is projecting an increase of 0.2 per cent month-over-month and 3.3 per cent year-over-year.

(2 p.m. ET) U.S. treasury budget for July.

Earnings include: Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.; Boardwalk REIT; Canada Goose Holdings Inc.; Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd.; Chartwell Retirement Residences; CI Financial Corp.; E-L Financial Corp.; Exchange Income Corp.; Filo Mining Corp.; H&R REIT; Northland Power Inc.; Onex Corp.; Paramount Resources Ltd.; Power Corp. of Canada; Quebecor Inc.; RB Global Inc.; Russel Metals Inc.; Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

--

Friday August 11

UK GDP

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. PPI for July. The consensus forecast is an increase of 0.2 per cent from June and up 0.7 per cent year-over-year.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index for August (preliminary reading).

Earnings include: Air Canada; Brookfield Renewable Corp.; Constellation Software Inc.; Emera Inc.; Saputo Inc.; Seabridge Gold Inc.; Sprott Inc.