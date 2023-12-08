Monday December 11

China CPI, PPI, aggregate yuan financing, new yuan loans and money supply

Japan machine tool orders

Earnings include: Caseys General Stores Inc.; Mainstreet Equity Corp.

--

Tuesday December 12

(6 a.m. ET) U.S. NFIB Small Business Economic Trends Survey for November.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. consumer price index for November. The Street is expecting a flat reading from October and up 3.0 per cent year-over-year.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. quarterly services survey for Q3.

(2 p.m. ET) U.S. treasury budget for November.

Also: U.S. Fed meeting begins

Earnings include: Transcontinental Inc.

--

Wednesday December 13

Japan large manufacturing index

Euro zone industrial production

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian national balance sheet accounts for Q3.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. producer price index for November. Consensus is an increase of 0.1 per cent from October and up 1.0 per cent year-over-year.

(2 p.m. ET) U.S. Fed announcement and summary of economic projections with chair Jerome Powell’s press briefing to follow.

Earnings include: Adobe Systems Inc.; Dollarama Inc.; Lennar Corp.

--

Thursday December 14

Bank of England policy announcement (7 a.m. ET)

ECB policy announcement (8:15 a.m. ET)

EU Summit in Brussels (through Friday)

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian manufacturing sales and orders for October. Estimates are month-over-month declines of 2.7 per cent and 3.0 per cent, respectively.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian new motor vehicle sales for October. The expectation is a year-over-year increase of 18.0 per cent.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of Dec. 9. Estimate is 225,000, up 5,000 from the previous week.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. retail sales for November. The Street is expecting a decline of 0.1 per cent from October and 0.1 per cent year-over-year.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. import prices for November. Consensus is a decline of 0.8 per cent from October and down 2.0 per cent from the same period a year ago.

(9 a.m. ET) Canadian existing home sales for November. Estimate is a year-over-year decline of 1.0 per cent with average prices rising 1.5 per cent.

(9 a.m. ET) Canada’s MLS Home Price Index for November. Estimate is a rise of 0.8 per cent year-over-year.

(9:45 a.m. ET) U.S. S&P Global PMIs for December.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. business inventories for October. Consensus is a flat reading month-over-month.

Earnings include: Costco Wholesale Corp.; Empire Co. Ltd.; Enghouse Systems Ltd.; Oracle Corp.; Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust; Transat AT Inc.

--

Friday December 15

China retail sales, industrial production and fixed asset investment

Japan and Euro zone manufacturing and services PMI

(8:15 a.m. ET) Canadian housing starts for November. Estimate is an annualized rate rise of 0.1 per cent.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian wholesale trade for October. Estimate is a 1.1-per-cent decline month-over-month.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s international securities transactions for October.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Empire State Manufacturing Survey for December.

(9:15 a.m. ET) U.S. industrial production for November. Consensus is a decline of 0.2 per cent from October with capacity utilization increasing 0.2 per cent to 79.1 per cent.

(12:25 ET) Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem speaks at the Canadian Club in Toronto.

Earnings include: Darden Restaurants Inc.; Wall Financial Corp.