Monday December 18

Bank of Japan monetary policy meeting (through Tuesday)

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian construction investment for October.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s new housing price index for November. Estimate is a decline of 0.2 per cent from October and down 0.8 per cent year-over-year.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. NAHB Housing Index for December.

Earnings include: Heico Corp.

--

Tuesday December 19

Euro zone CPI

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian CPI for November. The Street is forecasting a decline of 0.2 per cent from October but an increase of 2.8 per cent year-over-year.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s industrial product and raw materials price indexes for November. Estimates are month-over-month drops of 1.0 per cent and 3.5 per cent, respectively.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. new housing starts for November. Consensus is an annualized rate decline of 0.9 per cent.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. building permits for November. The Street is forecasting a 2.5-per-cent drop on an annualized basis.

Earnings include: Accenture PLC; FedEx Corp.

--

Wednesday December 20

Japan trade deficit

Euro zone consumer confidence

Germany PPI and consumer confidence

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. current account for Q3.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. existing home sales for November. Consensus is an annualized rate decline of 0.4 per cent.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. Conference Board consumer confidence index for December.

(1:30 p.m. ET) Bank of Canada’s Summary of Deliberations for Dec. 6 policy decision.

Earnings include: Asante Gold Corp.; BlackBerry Ltd.; Carnival Corp.; General Mills Inc.; Micron Technology Inc.

--

Thursday December 21

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s Survey of Employment, Payrolls and Hours for October.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian retail sales for October. The Street is projecting an increase of 0.8 per cent from September.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of Dec. 16. Estimate is 210,000, up 8,000 from the previous week.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. real GDP for Q3. The Street expects an annualized rate increase of 5.2 per cent.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. corporate profits for Q3.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Philadelphia Fed Index for December.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. leading indicators for November.

Earnings include: CarMax Inc.; Cintas Corp.; Nike Inc.; Paychex Inc.

--

Friday December 22

Japan CPI

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian monthly real GDP for October. Consensus is a month-over-month increase of 0.1 per cent.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. personal spending and income for November. The Street expects rises of 0.2 per cent and 0.4 per cent month-over-month, respectively.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. durable goods and core orders for November. Consensus projections are increases of 2.2 per cent and 0.1 per cent from October, respectively.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. new home sales for November. Consensus is an annualized rate rise of 1.5 per cent.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. University of Michigan consumer sentiment index for December.