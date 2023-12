Monday December 25

North American and European markets closed

==

Tuesday December 26

Canadian and European markets closed

Japan’s jobless rate and machine tool orders

(9 a.m. ET) U.S. S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price Index for October. The Street expects an increase of 0.6 per cent from September and 4.9 per cent year-over-year

(9 a.m. ET) U.S. FHFA House Price Index for October. Consensus is a month-over-month rise of 0.5 per cent and up 6.5 per cent year-over-year.

==

Wednesday December 27

China’s industrial profits

==

Thursday December 28

China’s current account surplus

Japan retail sales and industrial production

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of Dec. 23. Estimate is 210,000, up 5,000 from the previous week.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. wholesale and retail inventories for November.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. goods trade deficit for November. Consensus is US$89.6-billion, unchanged from October.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. pending home sales for November. Consensus is a rise of 1.0 per cent from October.

==

Friday December 29

(9:45 a.m. ET) U.S. Chicago PMI for December. The Street is projecting a reading of 50.0, down from 55.8 in November.