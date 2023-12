Monday January 1

U.S., Canadian and many global markets closed for New Year’s Day

China releases various purchasing managers indexes (PMIs). Manufacturing PMI is expected to show a slight contraction, at 49.8, for December.

Tuesday January 2

China releases the Caixin Manufacturing PMI for December. Euro area manufacturing PMIs.

930 am ET: S&P Global Manufacturing PMI for December

10 am ET: U.S. construction spending for November

Wednesday January 3

Germany releases labour statistics for December.

North American auto sales for December.

10 am ET: U.S. ISM Manufacturing PMI

10 am ET: U.S. Job Openings & Labor Turnover Survey

2 pm ET: FOMC Minutes from December 12-13 meeting

Thursday January 4

China releases Caixin services PMI and composite PMI. Japan releases manufacturing PMI.

Euro area releases services PMIs. Germany and France both release their December consumer price index.

815 am ET: U.S. ADP National Employment Report

830 am ET: U.S. initial jobless claims for previous week

930 am ET: S&P Global Services PMI for December

Earnings include: Walgreens Boots Alliance, Conagra Brands

Friday January 5

Japan releases services PMI and December consumer confidence data.

Euro area releases December consumer price index. It’s expected to be up 2.9 per cent year over year. Germany releases retail sales.

830 am ET: Canada jobs report for December. 20,000 net new jobs are expected, down from November’s 24,900. Unemployment rate is expected to hold steady at 5.8 per cent. Average hourly wages expected to be up 4.9 per cent from a year earlier, a tick higher than November’s 4.8 per cent.

830 am ET: U.S. nonfarm payrolls for December. Consensus is for the creation of 168,000 net new jobs, slowing from November’s 199,000. Unemployment rate expected to rise to 3.8 per cent from 3.7 per cent. Average hourly earnings expected to gain 3.9 per cent from a year ago.

10 am ET: Canada Ivey PMI

10 am ET: U.S. factory orders for November. They are expected to be up 1.6 per cent

10 am ET: U.S. ISM Services PMI

10 am ET: U.S. global supply chain pressure index for December.

Earnings include: Constellation Brands, Greenbrier Companies