Monday January 8

Japanese markets closed

China aggregate yuan financing, new yuan loans, money supply and foreign reserves

Euro zone retail sales, economic and consumer confidence

Germany factory orders and trade surplus

(3 p.m. ET) U.S. consumer credit for November.

Tuesday January 9

Japan household spending

Euro zone jobless rate

Germany industrial production

(6 a.m. ET) U.S. NFIB Small Business Economic Trends Survey for December.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s merchandise trade balance for November.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian building permits for November. Estimate is a month-over-month decline of 1.0 per cent.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. goods and services trade balance for November.

Wednesday January 10

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. wholesale trade for November. Estimate is a month-over-month decline of 0.2 per cent.

Earnings include: Aritzia Inc.

Thursday January 11

ECB economic bulletin is released

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of Jan. 6. Estimate is 210,000, up 8,000 from the previous week.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. CPI for December. The Street is expecting an increase of 0.2 per cent from November and up 3.3 per cent year-over-year.

(2 p.m. ET) U.S. treasury budget for December.

Earnings include: Cogeco Communications Inc.; Delta Air Lines Inc.; Infosys ADR; Opsens Inc.; Postmedia Network Canada Corp.

Friday January 12

China CPI, PPI and trade surplus

Japan bank lending

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. PPI for December. Consensus is an increase of 0.1 per cent from November and up 1.3 per cent year-over-year.

Earnings include: Bank of America Corp.; Bank of New York Mellon; BlackRock Inc.; Citigroup Inc.; Corus Entertainment Inc.; JPMorgan Chase & Co.; UnitedHealth Group Inc.; Wells Fargo & Co.