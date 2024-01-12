Monday January 15

U.S. markets closed (Martin Luther King Jr. Day)

Japan machine tool orders

Euro zone industrial production and trade surplus

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian manufacturing sales and orders for November. Estimates are month-over-month increases of 1.0 per cent and 1.1 per cent, respectively.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian wholesale trade for November. Estimate is up 0.8 per cent from November.

(9 a.m. ET) Canadian existing home sales for December. Estimate is a year-over-year rise of 5.5 per cent with average prices up 5.0 per cent.

(9 a.m. ET) Canada’s MLS Home Price Index for December. Estimate is a gain of 1.0 per cent from the same period a year ago.

(10:30 a.m. ET) Bank of Canada’s Business Outlook Survey and Survey of Consumer Expectations for Q4.

Tuesday January 16

Euro zone 3-year inflation expectations

Germany CPI

(8:15 a.m. ET) Canadian housing starts for December. Estimate is an annualized rate increase of 17.6 per cent.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian CPI for December. The Street is projecting a decline of 0.3 per cent from November but a rise of 3.4 per cent year-over-year.

Earnings include: Goldman Sachs Group Inc.; Morgan Stanley; PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

Wednesday January 17

China real GDP, industrial production, retail sales and fixed asset investment

Euro zone and U.K. CPI

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s industrial product and raw materials price indexes for December. Estimates are month-over-month declines of 1.0 per cent and 2.5 per cent, respectively.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian international securities transactions for November.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. retail sales for December. The Street is estimating an increase of 0.4 per cent from November (or 0.2 per cent excluding automobiles_

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. import prices for December. Consensus is a drop of 0.6 per cent from November and a 2.1-per-cent year-over-year slide.

(9:15 a.m. ET) U.S. industrial production for December. The consensus is a decline of 0.1 per cent from November with capacity utilization rising 0.1 per cent to 78.8 per cent.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. NAHB Housing Index for January.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. business inventories for November.

(2 p.m. ET) U.S. Beige Book is released.

Earnings include: Alcoa Corp.; Charles Schwab Corp.; Discover Financial Services; Kinder Morgan Inc.; Prologis Inc.; U.S. Bancorp.

Thursday January 18

Japan core machine orders and industrial production

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian construction investment for November.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of Jan. 13. Estimate is 207,000, up 5,000 from the previous week.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. housing starts for December. Consensus is an annualized rate decline of 8.7 per cent.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. building permits for December. The Street expects a rise of 0.9 per cent on an annualized rate basis.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Philadelphia Fed Index for January.

Earnings include: Fastenal Co.; M&T Bank Corp.; PPG Industries Inc.; Richelieu Hardware Ltd.; Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing; Truist Financial Corp.

Friday January 19

Japan CPI

Germany PPI

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian retail sales for November. The Street is expected a flat month-over-month.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian household and mortgage credit for November.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s new housing price index for December. Estimate is unchanged from November and down 0.9 per cent year-over-year.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. existing home sales for December. Consensus is an annualized rate rise of 0.3 per cent.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. University of Michigan consumer sentiment index for January (preliminary reading).

Earnings include: Fifth Third Bancorp.; Schlumberger NV; Travelers Companies Inc.