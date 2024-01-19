Monday January 22

Bank of Japan monetary policy meeting and outlook report (continues Tuesday)

10 am ET: U.S. leading indicator

Earnings include: United Airlines Holdings Inc.

==

Tuesday January 23

Euro area consumer confidence

830 am ET: Canada new housing price index for December. It’s forecast to be unchanged from November and down 0.9 per cent from a year ago.

10 am ET: U.S. Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index for January.

Earnings include: Canadian National Railway Co.; General Electric Co.; Halliburton Co.; Johnson & Johnson; Microsoft Corp.; Netlfix Inc.; Procter & Gamble Co.; Texas Instruments Inc.; Verizon Communications Inc.; 3M Co.

==

Wednesday January 24

Japan releases trade deficit and purchasing managers indexes.

Euro area and the UK releases both manufacturing and services PMIs

945 am ET: Bank of Canada policy announcement and monetary policy report. Press conference follows at 1030 am.

945 am ET: S&P global PMIs.

Earnings include: Abbott Labs; AT&T Inc.; Champion Iron Ltd.; CSX Corp.; Freeport McMoran Copper & Gold Inc.; International Business Machines; Novagold Resourcres Inc.; ServiceNow Inc.; Tesla Inc.

==

Thursday January 25

Germany and France release business confidence numbers.

815 am ET: European Central Bank Monetary Policy Announcement.

830 am ET: Canada job vacancy rate for November.

830 am ET: Canada manufacturing sales for December.

830 am ET: U.S. weekly jobless claims

830 am ET: U.S. real GDP for the fourth quarter. It’s expected to be up 2 per cent on an annualized basis, slowing from the third quarter’s 4.9 per cent growth.

830 am ET: U.S. wholesale and retail inventories and durable goods orders for December.

10 am ET: U.S. new home sales.

Earnings include: Comcast Corp.; Intel Corp.; Marsh McLennan Companies Inc.; NextEra Energy Inc.; Northrop Grumman Corp.; Starbucks Corp.; T-Mobile US Inc.; Union Pacific Corp.; Visa Inc.

==

Friday January 26

Germany, France and UK consumer confidence surveys

830 am ET: Canada wholesale trade for December

830 am ET: U.S. personal spending and income for December. Consensus is for gains of 0.4 per cent and 0.3 per cent, respectively.

830 am ET: U.S. core PCE price index for December. Consensus is for a rise of 0.2 per cent, or 3 per cent from a year ago. In November it was up 0.1 per cent.

10 am ET: U.S. pending home sales.

Ontario’s budget balance for November

Earnings include: American Express Co.; Caterpillar Inc.; Colgate-Palmolive Co.; Norfolk Southern