Monday Feb. 5

China, Japan and Euro zone services and composite PMI

Germany trade surplus

(9:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s S&P Global Services PMI for January.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. ISM Services PMI for January.

(10:30 a.m. ET) Bank of Canada’s Market Participants Survey for Q4.

Earnings include: Caterpillar Inc.; Coveo Solutions Inc.; Estee Lauder Companies Inc.; McDonald’s Corp.; Palantir Technologies Inc.; TMX Group Ltd.; United Corporations Ltd.

--

Tuesday Feb. 6

Japan household spending

Euro zone three-year CPI expectations and retail sales

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian building permits for December. Estimate is a month-over-month increase of 1.0 per cent.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. Global Supply Chain Pressure Index for January.

(12:45 p.m. ET) Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem speaks at the Montreal Council on Foreign Reserves.

Earnings include: Amgen Inc.; Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.; Eli Lilly & Co.; Finning International Inc.; First Capital Realty Inc.; FirstService Corp.; Ford Motor Co.; Gilead Sciences Inc.; International Petroleum Corp.; Precision Drilling Corp. Toyota Motor Corp.; UBS Group AG

--

Wednesday Feb. 7

Germany industrial production

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s merchandise trade balance for December.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. goods and services trade balance for December.

(3 p.m. ET) U.S. consumer credit for December.

Earnings include: Alibaba ADR; Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.; Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.; Computer Modelling Group Ltd.; CVS Health Corp.; Meta Platforms Inc.; PayPal Holdings Inc.; Sun Life Financial Inc.; Uber Technologies Inc.; Walt Disney Co.

--

Thursday Feb. 8

China CPI, PPI, aggregate yuan financing, new yuan loans and money supply

ECB Economic Bulletin is released

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of Feb. 3. Estimate is 219,000, down 5,000 from the previous week.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. wholesale trade for December.

Earnings include: BCE Inc.; Colliers International Group Inc.; ConocoPhillips; Duke Energy Corp.; Interfor Corp.; Lightspeed Commerce Inc.; Motorola Solutions Inc.; Philip Morris International Inc.; Russel Metals Inc.; Saputo Inc.; S&P Global Inc.; TFI International Inc.; Trisura Group Ltd.

--

Friday Feb. 9

China’s markets closed

Germany CPI

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian employment for January. The Street expects a month-over-month increase of 0.1 per cent, or 15,000 jobs, with the unemployment rate rising 0.1 per cent to 5.8 per cent.

(10:30 a.m. ET) Bank of Canada Senior Loan Officer Survey for Q4.

Earnings include: Arc Resources Ltd.; CAE Inc.; Cameco Corp.; Enbridge Inc.; Fortis Inc.; Magna International Inc.; PepsiCo Inc.; Telus International Inc.