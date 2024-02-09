Skip to main content

Monday February 12

China’s markets closed all week

Japan’s markets closed

(2 p.m. ET) U.S. budget balance for January.

Earnings include: Arista Networks Inc.; PrairieSky Royalty Ltd.; Waste Management Inc.

--

Tuesday February 13

Japan machine tool orders

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. CPI for January. The Street expects a rise of 0.2 per cent from December and up 3.0 per cent year-over-year.

Earnings include: Airbnb Inc.; Coca-Cola Co.; CT REIT; Dream Industrial REIT; H&R REIT; Hydro One Ltd.; Mainstreet Equity Corp.; Marriott International Inc.; Restaurant Brands International Inc.; RioCan REIT; Shopify Inc.; Toromont Industries Ltd.; Waste Connections Inc.

--

Wednesday February 14

Euro zone GDP and industrial production

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian new motor vehicle sales for December. Estimate is a year-over-year rise of 7 per cent.

(9 a.m. ET) Canadian existing home sales and average prices for January. Estimates are year-over-year increases of 27.0 per cent and 6.0 per cent, respectively.

(9 a.m. ET) Canada’s MLS Home Price Index for January. Estimate is a rise of 0.7 per cent year-over-year.

(2:30 p.m. ET) BoC Deputy Governor Rhys Mendes speaks at the Lazaridis School of Business & Economics at Wilfrid Laurier University.

Earnings include: Barrick Gold Corp.; Birchcliff Energy Ltd.; Choice Properties REIT; Cisco Systems Inc.; Dundee Precious Metals Inc.; Equinix Inc.; Great-West Lifeco Inc.; Keyera Corp.; Kinross Gold Corp.; Kraft Heinz Co.; Manulife Financial Corp.; Primaris REIT; Smart REIT; West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.

--

Thursday February 15

Japan GDP and industrial production

Euro zone trade surplus

(8:15 a.m. ET) Canadian housing starts for January. Estimate is 240,000, or down 3.7 per cent, on an annualize rate basis.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s manufacturing sales and new orders for December. Estimates are month-over-month declines of 0.6 per cent and 0.7 per cent, respectively.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian construction investment for December.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of Feb. 10. Estimate is 220,000, up 2,000 from the previous week.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. retail sales for January. Consensus is a decline of 0.2 per cent from December (or up 0.2 per cent excluding automobiles and gas).

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. import prices for January. The Street expects a month-over-month decline of 0.1 per cent and down 1.4 per cent year-over-year.

(9:15 a.m. ET) U.S. industrial production and capacity utilization for January.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. business inventories for December.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. NAHB Housing Market Index for February.

Earnings include: Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd.; Applied Materials Inc.; Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd.; Canopy Growth Corp.; Cenovus Energy Inc.; Deere and Co.; Definity Financial Corp.; Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd.; Iamgold Corp.; IGM Financial Inc.; MTY Food Group Inc.; Mullen Group Ltd.; Sandstorm Gold Ltd.

--

Friday February 16

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s wholesale trade for December. Estimate is a month-over-month increase of 0.8 per cent.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s international securities transactions for December.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. PPI for January. Consensus is a rise of 0.1 per cent from December and up 0.5 per cent year-over-year.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. housing starts for January. The Street expects an annualized rate increase of 0.7 per cent (versus a decline of 4.3 per cent in December).

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. building permits for January. Consensus is an increase of 1.5 per cent on an annualized rate basis.

Earnings include: Air Canada; TC Energy Corp.

