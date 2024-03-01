Monday March 4

Japan capital spending

Earnings include: Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd.; Wajax Corp.

--

Tuesday March 5

China, Japan and Euro zone services and composite PMI

(9:30 a.m. ET) Canadian S&P Global Services PMI for February.

(9:45 a.m. ET) U.S. S&P Global Services/Composite PMI for February.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. ISM services PMI for February.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. factory orders for January. The Street is projecting a decline of 3.0 per cent from December.

Earnings include: Aecon Group Inc.; Ag Growth International Inc.; Bird Construction Inc.; CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.; E-L Financial Corp.; First National Financial Corp.; Franco-Nevada Corp.; Nuvei Corp.; Pet Valu Holdings Ltd.; Ross Stores Inc.; Target Corp.

--

Wednesday March 6

China trade surplus and foreign reserves

Euro zone retail sales

Germany trade surplus

(8:15 a.m. ET) U.S. ADP National Employment Report for February. Estimate is an increase of 150,000 jobs from January.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian labour productivity for Q4.

(9:45 a.m. ET) Bank of Canada policy announcement with press conference to follow

(10 a.m. ET) Canada’s Ivey PMI for February.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. Job Openings & Labor Turnover Survey for January.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. wholesale inventories for January.

Earnings include: Canfor Corp.; Curaleaf Holdings Inc.; Constellation Software Inc.; Descartes Systems Group Inc.; Linamar Corp.; Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.; Strathcona Resources Ltd.; Tourmaline Oil Corp.

--

Thursday March 7

ECB monetary policy announcement

Germany factory orders

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s merchandise trade balance for January.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian building permits for January.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of March 2. Estimate is 215,000, which is flat from the previous week.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. goods and services trade deficit for January.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. productivity for Q4. Consensus is an annualized rate rise of 3.1 per cent.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. Fed Chair Jerome Powell testifies before the Senate Banking Committee.

(9 a.m. ET) U.S. President Joe Biden delivers State of the Union address.

Earnings include: Ballard Power Systems Inc.; Broadcom Inc.; Chartwell Retirement Residences; Costco Wholesale Corp.; Denison Mines Corp.; Enghouse Systems Ltd.; Ero Copper Corp.; Freehold Royalties Ltd.; Hammond Power Solutions Inc.; Oracle Corp.; Paramount Resources Ltd.

--

Friday March 8

Japan household spending and bank lending

Euro zone GDP

Germany PPI and industrial production

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian employment for February. The Street expects an increase of 0.1 per cent, or 21,400 jobs, from January with the unemployment rate rising 0.1 per cent to 5.8 per cent and average hourly wages up 5.3 per cent year-over-year.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. nonfarm payrolls for February. Consensus is an increase of 190,000 from January with the unemployment rate steady at 3.7 per cent and average hourly earnings up 0.2 per cent (or 4.5 per cent year-over-year).

Earnings include: Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.; AltaGas Ltd.; Kelt Exploration Ltd.