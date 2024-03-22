Monday March 25

Japan department store sales

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Chicago Fed National Activity Index for February.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. new home sales for February. The Street is forecasting an annualized rate of 2.9 per cent.

(10:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Dallas Fed Manufacturing Activity for March.

--

Tuesday March 26

Japan machine tool orders

Germany consumer confidence

(8 a.m. ET) Bank of Canada senior deputy governor Carolyn Rogers speaks in Halifax.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian wholesale trade for February.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. durable and core orders for February. The consensus projections are month-over-month increases of 1.1 per cent and 0.1 per cent, respectively.

(9 a.m. ET) U.S. S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price Index (20 city) for January. The Street expects a rise of 0.2 per cent from December and 6.8 per cent year-over-year.

(9 a.m. ET) U.S. FHFA House Price Index for January. Consensus is a rise of 0.3 per cent month-over-month and 6.9 per cent year-over-year.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index for March.

Also: Ontario budget

Earnings include: Flutter Entertainment PLC; McCormick & Co. Inc.; Sagicor Financial Co. Ltd.

--

Wednesday March 27

China industrial profits

Euro zone economic and consumer confidence

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s population estimates for Q4 are released.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. revisions to wholesale and inventories.

Earnings include: Carnival Corp.; Cintas Corp.; Endeavour Mining Corp.; MAG Silver Corp.; Paychex Inc.

--

Thursday March 28

China current account surplus

Bank of Japan summary of opinions from March 18-19 meeting

Germany employment

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s monthly real GDP for January. The Street is projecting a month-over-month increase of 0.4 per cent.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s payroll survey for January.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of March 23. Estimate is 212,000, up 2,000 from the previous week.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. GDP for Q4. Consensus is an annualized rate rise of 3.2 per cent.

(9:45 a.m. ET) U.S. Chicago PMI for March.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment for March.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. pending home sales for February. Consensus is a rise of 1.8 per cent from January.

Earnings include: Aya Gold & Silver Inc.; BRP Inc.; Walgreens Boot Alliance Inc.

--

Friday March 29

U.S., Canadian and European markets closed.

Japan CPI, jobless rate, retail sales and industrial production

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. personal income and spending for February. Consensus estimates are month-over-month increases of 0.5 per cent and 0.4 per cent, respectively.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. core PCE price index for February. The Street is projecting an increase of 0.3 per cent from January and up 2.8 per cent year-over-year.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. goods trade deficit for February.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. wholesale and retail inventories for February.

(11:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Fed chair Jerome Powell speaks in a moderated discussion