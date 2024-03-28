Monday April 1

Japan and China manufacturing PMI

Euro zone and U.K. markets closed

(9:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s S&P global manufacturing PMI for March.

(9:45 a.m. ET) U.S. S&P global manufacturing PMI for March.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. ISM manufacturing PMI for March.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. construction spending for February. The consensus forecast is an increase of 0.5 per cent from January.

(10:30 a.m. ET) Bank of Canada Business Outlook Survey and Survey of Consumer Expectations for Q1.

Also: U.S. and Canadian auto sales for March

Earnings include: K92 Mining Inc.; Sigma Lithium Resources Corp.

==

Tuesday April 2

Euro zone manufacturing PMI

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. job openings and labour turnover survey for February.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. factory orders for February. The Street is projecting a rise of 1.0 per cent from January.

Also: Manitoba budget

Earnings include: Cal-Main Foods Inc.

==

Wednesday April 3

China and Japan services and composite PMI

Euro zone CPI and jobless rate

(8:15 a.m. ET) U.S. ADP national employment report for March. Estimate is an increase of 160,000 jobs.

(9:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s S&P global services PMI for March.

(9:45 a.m. ET) U.S. S&P global services and composite PMI for March.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. ISM services PMI for March.

(12:10 p.m. ET) U.S. Fed chair Jerome Powell speaks at the 2024 Business, Government and Society Forum at the Stanford Graduate School of Business.

Earnings include: BlackBerry Ltd.; NovaGold Resources Inc.

==

Thursday April 4

China markets closed

Euro zone services and composite PMI and PPI

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s merchandise trade balance for February.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of March 30. Estimate is 213,000, up 3,000 from the previous week.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. goods and services trade deficit for February.

Earnings include: AGF Management Ltd.; Dollarama Inc.

==

Friday April 5

China markets closed

Euro zone retail sales

Germany factory orders

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian employment for March. The Street expects an increase of 0.2 per cent, or 34,300 jobs, with the unemployment rate rising 0.1 per cent to 5.9 per cent from February.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. nonfarm payrolls for March. Consensus is an increase of 216,000 jobs with the unemployment rate remaining 3.9 per cent.

(10 a.m. ET) Canadian Ivey PMI for March.

(3 p.m. ET) U.S. consumer credit for February.

Earnings include: Corus Entertainment Inc.