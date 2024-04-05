Monday April 8

China foreign reserves, aggregate yuan financing and new yuan loans

Japan real cash earnings

Germany industrial production and trade surplus

Tuesday April 9

Japan machine tool orders

(6 a.m. ET) U.S. NFIB Small Business Economic Trends Survey for March.

Earnings include: Tilray Inc.

Wednesday April 10

Japan bank lending

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian building permits for February. Estimate is a decline of 0.5 per cent from January.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. CPI for March. The Street is projecting a rise of 0.3 per cent from February and 3.4 per cent year-over-year.

(9:45 a.m. ET) Bank of Canada policy announcement and monetary policy meeting with a press conference with governor Tiff Macklem to follow.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. wholesale inventories for February.

(2 p.m. ET) U.S. budget balance for March.

(2 p.m. ET) U.S. Fed minutes from March 19-20 meeting are released.

Earnings include: Delta Air Lines Inc.; North West Company Inc.

Thursday April 11

China CPI, PPI and trade surplus

ECB monetary policy meeting

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of April 6. Estimate is 214,000, down 7,000 from the previous week.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. PPI final demand for March. Consensus is a rise of 0.3 per cent from February and up 1.9 per cent year-over-year.

Earnings include: BlackRock Inc.; Cogeco Communications Inc.; Constellation Brands Inc.; MTY Food Group Inc.; Richelieu Hardware Ltd.

Friday April 12

Japan industrial production

Germany CPI

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian new motor vehicle sales for February. Estimate is a year-over-year rise of 20.0 per cent.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. import prices for March. The Street is forecasting a rise of 0.3 per cent from February and up 0.3 per cent year-over-year.

(9 a.m. ET) Canadian existing home sales and average prices. Estimates are rises of 12.0 per cent and 2.5 per cent year-over-year, respectively.

(9 a.m. ET) Canada’s MLS Home Price Index for March. Estimate is an increase of 1.5 per cent from the same period a year ago.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment for April.

Earnings include: Citigroup Inc.; JPMorgan Chase & Co.; State Street Corp.; Wells Fargo & Co.