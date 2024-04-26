Calendar: What investors need to know for the week ahead

Monday April 29

China industrial profits

Euro area economic and consumer confidence for April. Germany releases inflation and retail sales data.

Earnings include: Ag Growth International Inc.; Cargojet Inc.; Domino’s Pizza Inc.; Gibson Energy Inc.; Hammond Power Solutions Inc.; Sony; Topaz Energy Corp.

--

Tuesday April 30

China manufacturing PMI. Japan jobless rate, retail sales and industrial production.

Euro area releases GDP and inflation data.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s monthly real GDP for February. Consensus is for a rise of 0.3%.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. employment cost index for Q1.

(9 a.m. ET) U.S. S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price Index for February.

(9 a.m. ET) U.S. FHFA House Price Index for February.

(9:45 a.m. ET) U.S. Chicago PMI for April.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index for April.

Also: U.S. Fed meeting begins

Earnings include: Advanced Micro Devices Inc.; Allied Properties REIT; Amazon.com Inc.; American Tower Corp.; Cameco Corp.; Coca-Cola Co.; Eli Lilly & Co.; First Capital Realty Inc.; First National Financial Corp.; Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.; McDonald’s Corp.; Mondelez International Inc.; New Gold Inc.; Restaurant Brands International Inc.; Starbucks Corp.; Stellantis NV; Stryker Corp.; 3M Co.

--

Wednesday May 1

Euro area markets closed for holiday. Chinese markets closed through Friday.

U.K. manufacturing PMI for April.

(8:15 a.m. ET) U.S. ADP National Employment Report for April.

(9:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s S&P Global Manufacturing PMI for April.

(9:45 a.m. ET) U.S. ISM Manufacturing PMI fpr April.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. construction spending for March.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. Job Openings and Labour Turnover Survey for March.

(2 p.m. ET) U.S. Fed announcement with chair Jerome Powell’s press briefing to follow.

Also: Canadian and U.S. auto sales for April are expected.

(415 p.m. ET) Bank of Canada Gov. Macklem and Sr. Dep. Gov. Rogers appear before the Standing Senate Committee on Banking, Commerce and the Economy.

Earnings include: Automatic Data Processing Inc.; Barrick Gold Corp.; Bausch + Lomb Corp.; Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP; Canfor Corp.; Capital Power Corp.; CGI Inc.; CVS Health Corp.; Dayforce Inc.; Estee Lauder Companies Inc.; Fortis Inc.; Franco-Nevada Corp.; GFL Environmental Holdings Inc.; Gildan Activewear Inc.; Kraft Heinz Co.; Loblaw Companies Ltd.; Mastercard Inc.; Marriott International Inc.; Paramount Resources Ltd.; Parkland Fuel Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Russel Metals Inc.; Stelco Holdings Inc.; Toromont Industries Ltd.; Tourmaline Oil Corp.; Vermilion Energy Inc.

--

Thursday May 2

Japan consumer confidence.

Euro area manufacturing PMI for April.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s merchandise trade balance for March. Consensus is for a $1-billion surplus.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of April 2.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. productivity for Q1.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. goods and services trade balance for March.

(845 a.m. ET) Bank of Canada Gov. Macklem and Sr. Dep. Gov. Rogers appear before the House Standing Committee on Finance.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. factory orders for March.

Earnings include: AltaGas Ltd.; Apple Inc.; Amgen Inc.; Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc.; Aritzia Inc.; Atco Ltd.; Bausch Health Companies Inc.; BCE Inc.; Canadian Natural Resources Ltd.; Canadian Utilities Ltd.; Capstone Mining Corp.; Cigna Corp.; Colliers International Group Inc.; ConocoPhillips; Endeavour Mining Corp.; Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd.; IGM Financial Inc.; Maple Leaf Foods Inc.; NexGen Energy Ltd.; Open Text Corp.; Sandstorm Gold Ltd.; Stella-Jones Inc.; TMX Group Ltd.

--

Friday May 3

Euro area jobless rate. France industrial production; Italy jobless rate; UK services PMI

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. employment report for April. A net increase of 250,000 jobs is the consensus, down from March’s 303,000, with the unemployment rate holding steady at 3.8%. Average hously earnings are expected to be up 4% from a year ago.

(9:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s S&P Global Services PMI for April.

(9:45 a.m. ET) U.S. S&P Global Services PMI for April.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. ISM Services PMI for April.

Earnings include: ARC Resources Ltd.; Brookfield Renewable Partners LP; Magna International Inc.; Sprott Inc.; TC Energy Corp.; Telus Corp.; TransAlta Corp.; Westshore Terminals Investment Corp.