Monday August 21
Germany producer prices
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s new housing price index for July. Estimate is an increase of 0.2 per cent from June and down 0.6 per cent year-over-year.
Earnings include: BHP Group Ltd ADR
--
Tuesday August 22
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. existing home sales for July. The Street is projecting an annualized rate decline of 0.3 per cent.
Earnings include: Canadian Solar Inc.; Lowe’s Companies Inc.; Macy’s Inc.; Medtronic PLC; Zoom Video Communications Inc.
--
Wednesday August 23
Japan and Euro zone PMI
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian retail sales for June. The Street expects a flat reading month-over-month (or down 0.3 per cent excluding automobiles).
(9:45 a.m. ET) U.S. S&P Global PMIs for August.
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. new home sales for July. Consensus is a rise of 1.4 per cent on an annualized rate basis.
Earnings include: Analog Devices Inc.; Autodesk Inc.; NetEase Inc.; Nvidia Inc.; Peloton Interactive Inc.
--
Thursday August 24
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian manufacturing sales for July.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of August 19. Estimate is 240,000, up 1,000 from the previous week.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. durable goods orders for July. The consensus forecast is a decline of 4.0 per cent month-over-month with core orders unchanged.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Chicago Fed National Activity Index for July.
(11 a.m. ET) U.S. Kansas City Fed Manufacturing Activity for August.
Earnings include: Canoe EIT; Dollar Tree Inc.; Foran Mining Corp.; Intuit Inc.; Royal Bank of Canada; Snowflake Inc.; Toronto-Dominion Bank; Workday Inc.
--
Friday August 25
Japan CPI and department store sales
Germany GDP
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian wholesale trade for July
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. University of Michigan consumer sentiment for August. The Street expects a flat reading of 71.2 per cent month-over-month.
(10:05 a.m. ET) U.S. Fed chair Jerome Powell speaks on the economic outlook at the Jackson Hole conference.
Also: Ottawa’s budget balance for June.
Earnings include: Dell Technologies Inc.; Marvell Technology Group Ltd.