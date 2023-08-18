Monday August 21

Germany producer prices

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s new housing price index for July. Estimate is an increase of 0.2 per cent from June and down 0.6 per cent year-over-year.

Earnings include: BHP Group Ltd ADR

Tuesday August 22

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. existing home sales for July. The Street is projecting an annualized rate decline of 0.3 per cent.

Earnings include: Canadian Solar Inc.; Lowe’s Companies Inc.; Macy’s Inc.; Medtronic PLC; Zoom Video Communications Inc.

Wednesday August 23

Japan and Euro zone PMI

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian retail sales for June. The Street expects a flat reading month-over-month (or down 0.3 per cent excluding automobiles).

(9:45 a.m. ET) U.S. S&P Global PMIs for August.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. new home sales for July. Consensus is a rise of 1.4 per cent on an annualized rate basis.

Earnings include: Analog Devices Inc.; Autodesk Inc.; NetEase Inc.; Nvidia Inc.; Peloton Interactive Inc.

Thursday August 24

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian manufacturing sales for July.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of August 19. Estimate is 240,000, up 1,000 from the previous week.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. durable goods orders for July. The consensus forecast is a decline of 4.0 per cent month-over-month with core orders unchanged.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Chicago Fed National Activity Index for July.

(11 a.m. ET) U.S. Kansas City Fed Manufacturing Activity for August.

Earnings include: Canoe EIT; Dollar Tree Inc.; Foran Mining Corp.; Intuit Inc.; Royal Bank of Canada; Snowflake Inc.; Toronto-Dominion Bank; Workday Inc.

Friday August 25

Japan CPI and department store sales

Germany GDP

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian wholesale trade for July

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. University of Michigan consumer sentiment for August. The Street expects a flat reading of 71.2 per cent month-over-month.

(10:05 a.m. ET) U.S. Fed chair Jerome Powell speaks on the economic outlook at the Jackson Hole conference.

Also: Ottawa’s budget balance for June.

Earnings include: Dell Technologies Inc.; Marvell Technology Group Ltd.