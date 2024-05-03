Calendar: What investors need to know for the week ahead

Monday May 6

China PMI

Euro zone PMI and PPI

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. Global Supply Chain Pressure Index for April.

(2 p.m. ET) U.S. Senior Loan Officer Opinion Survey for April.

Earnings include: CT REIT; Finning International Inc.; NuVista Energy Ltd.; Palantir Technologies Inc.; Simon Property Group Inc.; Suncor Energy Inc.; Tyson Foods Inc.

Tuesday May 7

Japan PMI

Euro zone retail sales

(10 a.m. ET) Canada’s Ivey PMI for April.

(3 p.m. ET) U.S. consumer credit for March.

Earnings include: Arista Networks; B2Gold Corp.; Boardwalk REIT; BP PLC; Dream Industrial REIT; Duke Energy Corp.; Element Fleet Management Corp.; Ero Copper Corp.; Exchange Income Corp.; Freehold Royalties Ltd.; George Weston Ltd.; Goeasy Ltd.; Intact Financial Corp.; Killam Properties Inc.; Kinross Gold Corp.; Nuvei Corp.; Ovintiv Inc.; Pet Valu Holdings Ltd.; RioCan REIT; Spin Master Corp.; Walt Disney Co.

Wednesday May 8

China trade surplus, aggregate yuan financing and new yuan loans

Germany industrial production

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. wholesale inventories for March.

Earnings include: Airbnb Inc.; Arm Holdings ADR; Boralex Inc.; Canadian Apartment REIT; CCL Industries Inc.; Crombie REIT; Denison Mines Corp.; First Majestic Silver Corp.; Granite REIT; Green Thumb Industries Inc.; Kinaxis Inc.; Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp.; Linamar Corp.; Lundin Gold Inc.; Manulife Financial Corp.; Nutrien Ltd.; Parex Resources Inc.; Power Corp. of Canada; Shopify Inc.; Smart REIT; Stantec Inc.; Stelco Holdings Inc.; Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd.; Uber Technologies Inc.; WSP Global Inc.

Thursday May 9

China current account surplus

Japan real cash earnings

Bank of England monetary policy announcement

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of May 4. Estimate is 212,000, up 4,000 from the previous week.

(10 a.m. ET) Bank of Canada’s Financial Systems Review with press conference to follow

Earnings include: Athabasca Oil Corp.; Baytex Energy Corp.; Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd.; Chartwell Retirement Residences; Constellation Energy Corp.; Curaleaf Holdings Inc.; Definity Financial Corp.; Docebo Inc,; E-L Financial Corp.; IA Financial Corp. Inc.; InterRent REIT; MDA Ltd.; Pembina Pipeline Corp.; Primo Water Corp.; Quebecor Inc.; Sun Life Financial Inc.; Telus Corp.; Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Friday May 10

China CPI and PPI

Japan household spending

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian employment for April. The Street is expecting a rise of 0.1 per cent, or 17,500 jobs, with the unemployment rate increasing 0.1 per cent to 6.1 per cent.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment for May (preliminary reading).

(10:30 a.m. ET) Bank of Canada’s Senior Loan Officer Survey for Q1.

(2 p.m. ET) U.S. budget balance for April.

Earnings include: Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.; CI Financial Corp.; Constellation Software Inc.; Crescent Point Energy Corp.; Enbridge Inc.; Onex Corp.