Calendar: What investors need to know for the week ahead

Monday May 20

Canadian markets closed (Victoria Day)

Earnings include: Palo Alto Networks Inc.; Zoom Video Communications Inc.

--

Tuesday May 21

Euro zone trade surplus

Germany PPI

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian CPI for April. The Street expects an increase of 0.5 per cent from March and up 2.7 per cent year-over-year.

Earnings include: Lowe’s Companies Inc.; Macy’s Inc.

--

Wednesday May 22

Japan core machine orders and trade balance

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. existing home sales for April. Consensus is a decline of 1.1 per cent on an annualized rate basis.

(2 p.m. ET) U.S. Fed minutes from April 30-May 1 meeting are released.

Earnings include: Analog Devices Inc.; Computer Modelling Group Ltd.; Nvidia Corp.; Target Corp.; TJX Companies Inc.

--

Thursday May 23

Japan PMI and machine tool orders

Euro zone PMI and consumer confidence

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s new housing price index for April. Estimate is a decline of 0.2 per cent frpom April and down 0.2 per cent year-over-year.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of May 18. Estimate is 222,000, down 2,000 from the previous week.

(9:45 a.m. ET) U.S. S&P Global PMIs for May.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. new home sales for April. Consensus is an annualized rate decline of 2.6 per cent.

Earnings include: Dollar Tree Inc.; Intuit Inc.; Ralph Lauren Corp.; Silvercorp Metals Inc.; Toronto-Dominion Bank; Workday Inc.

--

Friday May 24

Japan CPI

Germany GDP

G7 finance ministers and central bank governors meet in Stresa, Italy (through Saturday)

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian retail sales for March. Estimate is a decline of 0.3 per cent from February.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian manufacturing sales for April.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. durable and core orders for April. The Street expects a decline of 0.8 per cent and rise of 0.1 per cent from March, respectively.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. University of Michigan consumer sentiment for May.

Earnings include: CAE Inc.